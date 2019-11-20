FoodSaver® Continues to Make Food Preservation Easy with The Launch of The FoodSaver® Space Saving Appliance, FoodSaver® Handheld Appliance and FoodSaver® Easy Fill Bags.

"Many consumers are looking for ways to reduce food waste in the home but feel intimidated by the food preservation process," said Stephen Spencer, Director of Brand Development, FoodSaver. "With these new additions to our product offerings, FoodSaver continues to deliver dependable solutions to keep food fresh longer and make the process a little bit easier."

The innovations are all under $100 and can be found at FoodSaver.com:

Save 50% more space* with the FoodSaver® Space Saving Appliance ($89.99-$99.99):

Perfect for those trying out vacuum sealing for the first time, the FoodSaver® Space Saving Appliance allows you to save 50% more space* on your countertop and is suitable for all food storage needs. At the touch of a button, powerful vacuum technology will remove air from the bag and create an air-tight seal to keep food fresh up to five times longer**.

A lightweight, easy to use vacuum sealing experience with the FoodSaver® Handheld Appliance ($22.99-$34.99):

Measuring only 4" tall, the compact, cordless FoodSaver® Handheld Appliance removes air with the press of a button, creating an airtight seal that keeps frequently accessed items in the fridge or pantry fresh while saving valuable storage space in the kitchen.

The convenient charging dock (available in select models) makes recharging fast and easy, and quietly seals up to 60 FoodSaver® quart bags with just one full 24-hour charge.

Keep food fresh with less mess with FoodSaver® Easy Fill Bags ($12.99):

The upright design and wide, rigid opening of the FoodSaver® Easy Fill Bags allows you to easily load food into your bags with less effort and less spills and protect food from freezer burn, spoilage, and nutrient loss. Available in Quart and Gallon sizes.

*vs averaged dimensions of FoodSaver countertop vacuum sealers

**Compared to ordinary storage methods

