Foodservice Disposables: 2019 Global Research Report with Forecasts Through 2020-2025 - Emergence of Third-party Food Delivery Services Drive the Market

The Global Foodservices Disposables Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 4% During the Period 2019-2025.



The global foodservice industry is evolving to cater to the changing preferences of customers. With advances in packaging and material technology, the industry is expected to meet several diverse needs in terms of product shelf life, brand promotion, and regulatory compliance. Developing countries with low to moderate per capita provide higher growth opportunities for vendors as material, manufacturing, labor, and production costs are low, thereby allowing vendors to maximize revenues.

Small vendors with low-grade raw materials and cheap machinery sourced from China serve the African and Latin American markets. The adoption of paper disposables is likely to witness traction due to the rise in the on-the-go coffee and coffee culture. China and Japan are expected to face increasing pressure against the production of throwaway chopsticks, which is expected to decrease exports and increase the use of reusable chopsticks in Europe.



Market Dynamics



Growth Enablers



Emergence of Third-party Food Delivery Services

Convenience Maximalism & Changing Food Habits

Innovative Products with Improved Compostability

Increase in Packaged & RTE Foods

Growth Restraints

Lack of Recycling & Composting Infrastructure

Rising Volatility in Operational & Material Cost

Rise of Microbrands & Volatile Market Landscape

Opportunities & Trends

Emergence of Sustainable Products

Low Degree of Standardization Led by Volatility

Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, end-user, material type, application, and geography.

The global disposable containers market is expected to reach over $26 billion by 2025. Disposable containers are witnessing increased innovations in maintaining temperature, texture, and taste during delivery. Increasingly hectic lifestyles and the need for maximizing convenience have driven several outlets to focus on off-premise eating habits. This phenomenon is aiding the demand for throwaway products, including containers.



The rise of online delivery platforms and mobile applications is underpinning the growth of throwaway products, especially dinnerware and containers. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Indonesia have a high usage of dinnerware made from leaves and pottery. Another driving segment in these countries is the widespread presence of roadside stalls and small joints and outlets that rely on disposable trays, plates, cups, and cutlery.



Plastic has high acceptance among consumers as it has become a necessity to handle food items. The significant benefits that have underpinned the growth of plastic as a primary material in the foodservice disposables market are protection, aesthetic appeal, and convenience for home delivery and takeaway, the availability of high barrier properties.

The hotel & restaurant segment has emerged as the major end-user of paper disposables. The demand for paper cups has witnessed a surge worldwide owing to their eco-friendly nature. Also, disposable paper cups tend to be safer than reusable cups as they are exposed to high heat during the manufacturing process, thereby making the product germ-free.



The growth in the food and beverage industry is boosting the restaurants and catering segment. The growing culture of eating off-premise and take-away orders is further aiding market growth. However, the increasing regulatory stringency is expected to emerge as the major challenge for market growth. Also, specialty outlets and caterers are adopting products made of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Disposable cups, cutlery, and dinnerware are in high demand among commercial and institution end-users. The demand for disposables in the commercial and institutional segment is aided by a high degree of sanitization offered by single-use products. This factor has particularly aided the demand for these products in hospitals and corporate offices.



Disposable products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels. The distribution environment is rapidly evolving with systems, and processes are being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. As the foodservice disposables market is highly competitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach. Disposables products are also available to end-users through OEMs' e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. The online sales contributed over an 18% share of the global market in 2019 due to the high demand from retailers, dealers, and consumers for a multi-channel approach.



Insights by Geography



North America is an established market for disposable products. The growth of the foodservice industry in the US and Canada is boosting the demand for diverse disposable solutions.

China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in disposable solutions on account of fast-growing economies and increasing consumption. The increasing demand from food joints and other end-user segments is a major factor for market growth.

Further, Western European economies are witnessing maturity with certain EU directives regulating the market for single-use disposable products made of plastic.

Latin America is expected to witness steady growth on account of the large middle-class population with high spending power. With per capita consumption in Latin America and the Caribbean reaching over 2,900 kcal per capita per day, the consumer eatable market is expected to witness growth in the region.

MEA has a huge potential as the per capita consumption is currently lower than in Europe and North America. The growth, however, could be affected by the volatile African economy. The logistics infrastructure is inadequate in African countries, which is likely to hamper the availability of snacks and finger foods.



Key Vendor Analysis



The intense competition is expected to drive mergers & acquisitions across the market. Vendors are shifting to sustainable and biodegradable foodservice disposables materials. Regulations for the use of single-use plastics are driving the demand for sustainable products, thereby encouraging vendors to move toward eco-friendly and sustainable production and disposal methods.

The global foodservice disposables market is highly fragmented, with a few vendors touching the $1 billion in revenue. Small and medium enterprises primarily dominate it. While larger players have been aggressively adopting an inorganic growth strategy to expand their operations, small companies focus on customization as the competition is currently based on - sustainability and price. Moreover, the implementation of diverse government regulations is another aspect that vendors have to consider while serving different geographies.

Currently, the market lacks the infrastructure for recycling disposed products. However, vendors are expected to shift entirely to green materials by 2025. The penetration of bio-based plastics in various end-user categories is expected to increase and have a favorable effect on the early movers.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the foodservice disposables market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

