Foodservice Disposables Market size is set to grow by USD 10.65 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of food delivery and takeaway markets boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foodservice disposables market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.65 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.78% during the forecast period. Growth of food delivery and takeaway markets is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of online ordering and delivery services. However, increasing focus on use of reusable service ware and packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carlisle Companies Inc., Cascades Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack, Dart Container Corp., Fabri Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Gold Plast SpA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Novolex, Placon Corp., Reynolds Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global foodservice disposables market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Foodservice Disposables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10653.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carlisle Companies Inc., Cascades Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack, Dart Container Corp., Fabri Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Gold Plast SpA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Novolex, Placon Corp., Reynolds Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co.

Market Driver

The foodservice disposables market has witnessed a significant trend towards online ordering and delivery services in recent years. This shift is driven by the convenience it offers to both restaurants and customers. With the rise of food delivery platforms like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash, an increasing number of restaurants now provide online ordering and delivery options. This trend has been further fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led more people to stay at home and avoid in-person dining. To support this growing demand, restaurants have invested in new technologies and infrastructure, such as mobile apps, digital menus, and third-party delivery platforms. Foodservice disposables, including takeout containers, disposable utensils, and single-use bags, have become essential to facilitate the increase in delivery and takeout orders. The convenience factor, changing consumer habits, and technological innovation are expected to continue driving the adoption of online ordering and delivery services in the foodservice industry in the forecast period.

The foodservice disposables market is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR) sector. This trend is driven by the increasing popularity of food delivery and online ordering through platforms like Uber Eats. Rigid packaging types, including plates, containers, bowls, tubs, mugs, and saucers, dominate the market. Plastic-made rigid products and glass rigid packaging are commonly used for food and beverages. Flexible packaging and paper packaging are also popular for their convenience and cost-effectiveness. The plastic material segment, including single-use plastic, holds a large share. Public and private cafeterias, nursing homes, day-care centers, and food delivery services are key consumers. Changing lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and the convenience offered by disposable facility demand are major factors driving market growth. Tech-enabled delivery networks and online channels are transforming the disposable industry, with meal delivery facilities ordering ready-to-eat products for consumers through minivans and mobile restaurants. The market is expected to continue growing in geographical regions due to consumer preferences for hygienic containers and convenience.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The foodservice disposables market has seen significant growth due to the rise in food delivery and takeaway services. However, this growth comes with environmental concerns as disposables contribute to a substantial amount of solid waste. Some foodservice disposables, like paper coffee cups with plastic coatings, are difficult to recycle or compost, leading to their disposal in landfills. Major sources of waste include straws, coffee sleeves, condiment packets, chopsticks, plastic utensils, and plastic bags. To mitigate this issue, there is a shift towards reusable foodservice products. Reusable service ware can be used multiple times, reducing the volume of waste generated. Companies like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts are leading this change by promoting the use of reusable mugs and offering discounts to customers who bring their own cups. This trend is anticipated to continue, potentially impacting the growth of the global foodservice disposables market.

The Foodservice Disposables Market faces several challenges in areas such as delivery and ready-to-eat foods. Delivery Hero SE and other food delivery services require sturdy, spillage-proof packaging, often made of plastics like polystyrene and polypropylene. However, concerns over plastic waste and environmental impact are growing. Plant-based alternatives, including paper, aluminum, plant fiber, and foam, are gaining popularity. Some restaurants, hotels, and cafes are transitioning to eco-friendly disposables, such as plant pulp bowls and fiber clamshells. However, challenges remain in the production and cost-effectiveness of these alternatives. Plastics, including those containing carcinogenic chemicals like formaldehyde and styrene, continue to dominate the market. Single-use plastics, such as plastic straws, are under scrutiny due to their environmental impact. The plastic and foam segments face increasing pressure to adopt recyclable and plant-based disposables. The packaged food industries must balance consumer convenience with environmental responsibility. Collaboration between food delivery services, online applications, and disposable container manufacturers is crucial to finding sustainable solutions. Together, we can create a more eco-friendly foodservice industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This foodservice disposables market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Rigid

1.2 Flexible Material 2.1 Plastic

2.2 Paper

2.3 Aluminum

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Rigid- The rigid segment of the foodservice disposables market consists of disposable products with a fixed shape, such as plastic utensils, plates, bowls, cups, trays, metal cutlery, and glassware. These items are widely used in the foodservice industry due to their convenience and ease of use, particularly in fast-paced environments. Rigid foodservice disposables offer cost savings by eliminating the need for washing, sanitizing, and storage. In recent times, there is a growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable materials in their production. Biodegradable and compostable plastics, as well as paper-based materials sourced from renewable resources, are increasingly being used. The rigid foodservice disposables market is projected to expand in the forecast period, fueled by the demand for affordability, convenience, and sustainability in the foodservice sector.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Foodservice Disposables Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) and food delivery services. With the rise of online food delivery applications like Uber Eats, the demand for food service disposables, including plates & containers, bowls & tubs, and mugs & saucers, has surged. Rigid packaging types are preferred for their durability and hygienic properties, making them ideal for food delivery. Changing lifestyles and rapid urbanization have led to an increase in disposable facility demand. The online delivery sector is driving this trend, as consumers order meals for delivery more frequently. Minivans and mobile restaurants are also contributing to the growth of the disposable industry. Struggling restaurants are turning to permanent presence in the online channels to reach consumers, further boosting the demand for meal delivery facilities and disposable containers. Geographical regions with a high population density and a growing middle class are expected to witness the fastest growth in the food service disposables market. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory as consumers increasingly opt for ready-to-eat products and convenient meal options.

Market Research Overview

The Foodservice Disposables Market encompasses a wide range of products used in the food industry, including plates, containers, bowls, tubs, mugs, saucers, lids, and cutlery, among others. Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) are significant consumers of food service disposables, particularly rigid packaging types such as plastic-made plates, containers, and glasses. With the rise of food delivery and online ordering, the demand for disposables has surged, with Uber Eats and other tech-enabled delivery networks leading the charge. Flexible packaging types like paper and plastic are also popular for their convenience and cost-effectiveness. However, regulatory limitations and growing concerns over the environmental impact of single-use plastic items are driving the demand for eco-friendly options like biodegradable containers and plant-based alternatives. The disposable industry caters to various sectors, including public and private cafeterias, nursing homes, day-care centers, and mobile restaurants. The changing lifestyles and rapid urbanization have led to a permanent presence of disposable containers in meal delivery facilities, online channels, and ordering meals for consumers on-the-go. The convenience and taste of ready-to-eat products continue to drive demand, with geographical regions showing varying preferences for rigid packaging segment, including plates and containers, bowls and tubs, mugs and saucers, and insulated packaging for beverages. The disposable industry includes various materials like plastic, paper, aluminum, plant fiber, foam, clamshells, bowls, and plant pulp, among others. Regions like Europe and North America are adopting stricter regulations on single-use plastic items, leading to a shift towards more sustainable options. Modern consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of disposables and are demanding waste-free alternatives. Companies are responding by offering eco-friendly options, including biodegradable containers and plant-based alternatives. The food delivery sector, packaged food industries, and food delivery services are significant contributors to the online foodservice applications market, which is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The disposable industry is a critical component of the foodservice industry, providing essential products for various sectors and applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Rigid



Flexible

Material

Plastic



Paper



Aluminum



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio