Foodservice industry 1.1% larger in July 2021 than July 2019, according to Technomic's latest TIndex release

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic's TIndex, the index on total foodservice industry reported monthly, was down slightly in July from June. However, this number still represents strong industry results versus 2019. The foodservice industry was 1.1% larger in July 2021 compared to 2019 and 31% larger compared to 2020.

"Softening in some noncommercial segments is the reason for the drop in the TIndex, but restaurant sales remain strong," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "As of the end of July, there has been no indication of industry sales being impacted by the COVID-19 delta variant. We will keep a close eye on these factors as new developments continue."

Past TIndex releases:

July 20201 (current): 101.1

June 2021 TIndex: 101.8

TIndex: 101.8 May 2021 TIndex: 94.3

TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of data sets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.

Bookmark this webpage to get the latest TIndex at the end of every month: https://www.technomic.com/about/markets

Press inquiries: [email protected]

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

SOURCE Technomic

Related Links

http://www.technomic.com

