Summary

Casual dining chains have been a cornerstone of family meals in Western countries, while fast food favorites have all followed a similar mode, offering consistency and bargain basement pricing over quality.However, the last two decades have seen a shift, with casual dining being squeezed by a new breed of fast casual operators.



Following explosive growth which saw operators like Chipotle, Five Guys and a host of younger brands dominate headlines, growth is slowing and incumbents are pushing back.



"Foodservice Insights & Trends - Fast Casual" published by GlobalData provides extensive insight and analysis into the growing trend toward fast casual operation, pulling casual dining into more informal, less "family-focused" competition, driving further convergence between channels.



The report includes -



- Market Overview of foodservice, largely focusing on Western economies where fast casual is becoming increasingly entrenched, providing insight into the future of less developed foodservice markets.

- Deep dive into the consumer views underpinning these market shifts and how operators can capitalize on them.

- Spotlight on fast casual operators: Freshii, LYFE, Twisted Root and The Halal Guys

- Short Case study highlighting the trend in respect to the rising interest in Poke.



Scope

Fast Casual dining is a format which is here to stay and represents the culination of years of convergence between fast food and casual dining, with tim scarcity and convenience remaining key drivers towards the need for faster, consistent products in foodservice.



However, incumbent casual dining brands have defended their terriroty, forcing fast casual to look towards mroe than just convenience, with heavy efforts made to market healthier, fresher ingredients, sustianability, and other key on-trend concerns amongst consumers.



Further, while fast casual has put casual dining operators under pressure, fast food is respnding quickly to the shifts in their market, with incumbent like McDonald's, Burger King and KFC racing to play catch up with new fast casual operators, increasing the variety of food on offer and improving the quality credentials, all while maintaining price point often lower than their younger, less mature competitors.



