In 2017, overall sales of on-trade hot coffee and tea, and other hot drinks were valued at USD$22.8 billion globally. Hot coffee has the greatest proportion of both value and volume within the hot drinks category. The most important mega-trend driving foodservice coffee is sensory and indulgence, with particular focus on premiumization and connoisseurship. Consumers disposable incomes are increasing, but their lives are becoming more hectic, with longer working days and commutes, and higher stress levels.



"Foodservice Insights & Trends - Focus on Coffee" published by GlobalData provides extensive insight and analysis into coffee in foodservice, creating new competition for QSR and providing a perfect case study in the importance of convenience and time scarcity to modern foodservice.



The report includes -

- Market Overview of hot coffee in foodservice, lookign at key data metrics and growth in the category, providing insight into the future.

- Deep dive into the consumer views underpinning these market shifts and how operators can capitalize on them.

- Spotlight on fast casual operators: Starbucks and McDonalds.

- Short Case studies of Stumptown and Lindt Cafe and the consumer trends to which they are associated with.



Scope

- The most important mega-trend driving foodservice coffee is sensory and indulgence, with particular focus on premiumization and connoisseurship.

- Millennial's and Gen Z consumers are a major driving force behind connoisseurship, highly focused on 'the best' of what they consume, driven by factors such as social media, self-indulgence and being status driven.

- Technology will continue to improve customer experiences, with completely seamless transactions such as click and collect being a growth avenue as consumer lives continue to become busier.



Reasons to buy

- Consumer Insight focused analysis of focus of coffee and what it means for consumers as well as the market as a whole.

- Learn about core drivers of the market shifts and how these are likely to play out in the future from a consumer insight perspective.

- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within focus on coffee.



