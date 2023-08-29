Foodservice Market in Australia to Grow by USD 30.48 billion | The changing lifestyles and rise in demand for convenient food - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foodservice market in Australia is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.64%, reaching USD 30.48 billion by 2026 from its 2021 baseline. The increasing demand for convenient dining experiences, driven by modern lifestyles and time constraints, stands as a significant driver behind foodservice market in Australia surge. Additionally, the customized food choices and alternative delivery options, facilitated by increased consumer purchasing power, further helps in market expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in Australia 2022-2026

Foodservice Market in Australia: Company Analysis

In the foodservice market in Australia, a sense of fragmentation prevails, prompting companies to adopt growth strategies that revolve around differentiating their products and services. This involves crafting distinct value propositions that stand out, enabling companies to engage in market competition with a compelling edge. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

Bucking Bull

Burger Fuel Worldwide Ltd.

Craveable Brands

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Hungry Jacks Pty Ltd.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Krispy Kreme Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Nando's Group

Ribs and Burgers

Starbucks Co.

The Subway Group

YUM Brands Inc.

Foodservice Market Size in Australia: Key Segment Analysis

The foodservice market segmentation as follows:

Modality - Conventional, Centralized, Ready-prepared, and Assembly-serve

- Conventional, Centralized, Ready-prepared, and Assembly-serve Sector - Commercial and Non-commercial

The foremost driver of market expansion in the forecasted period is anticipated to be the conventional segment. Within this category, food prepared through the conventional system holds the significant role of direct distribution to dining rooms or lunch counters. Noteworthy for its capacity to provide consumers with both a diverse menu selection and freshly prepared culinary offerings, this approach drives the market throughout the forecast period.

