Foodservice Market size in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for allergen-free dining to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market size in the US is set to grow by USD 290.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download Sample Report

Foodservice Market in US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Foodservice Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The foodservice market in the US report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by type, fast food services segment is leading in the market.

Highly diverse population indulging in ethnic cuisine, growing number of strategic alliances, and increasing demand for gluten-free fast foods are emerging trends in the market.

American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are the top 3 players in the market.

Foodservice Market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

Foodservice Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Fast Foodservice



Restaurant



Cafes And Bars



Delivery And Takeaway



Others

The market share growth by the fast foodservice segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Fast foodservice restaurants provide fast service and frequently have a drive-through alternative, which are a preference among time-crunched customers because of their quick service. This results in a large number of market players opening new stores in different places and adding creative and diverse food choices to their menus. It is anticipated that the availability of non-vegetarian food products in a range of fast food items will significantly fuel the segment's development during the forecast period.

This study identifies highly diverse population indulging in ethnic cuisine as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market in the US growth during the next few years.

Foodservice Market in the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Foodservice Market in the US 2023-2027: Driver

The increasing demand for allergen-free dining is a major driver for the market growth of food services during the forecast period.

In spite of the majority of consumers not having negative reactions, dietary allergens can have serious health effects on sensitive people.

For instance, in the US, 6% of young infants and nearly 3% of adults reported having one or more food allergies in 2022. This results in eateries creating brand-new menus to satisfy the unique dietary requirements of their patrons, such as gluten- and allergen-free menus.

Moreover, it has been noted that those who are gluten intolerant, frequently eat at gluten-free establishments.

Therefore, allergen-free dining will drive the market in the United States over the forecast period.

Foodservice Market in the US 2023-2027: Challenge

A major challenge hindering the growth of the foodservices market in the US is the increasing rate of at-home cooking.

Some people prefer to dine at home as opposed to going out to eat because they believe that eating out is harmful due to the high amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, sodium, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additives present in it. This results in the chance of lifestyle-related illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease rising.

Moreover, getting takeout or eating out is more expensive than ordering meals from home. Home-cooked dishes are also more nutrient-dense as a result of fresh, perishable, hygienic, and uncontaminated ingredients. It is likely to limit market expansion as consumers, particularly millennials and baby boomers, become more health concious.

Hence, the trend towards healthy cooking will pose a potential threat to the foodservice market in the US during the forecast period.

Foodservice Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist foodservice market in us growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the foodservice market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the foodservice market across US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foodservice market in the US vendors

Related Reports:

The organic food and beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 310.08 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (organic fruits and vegetables, organic dairy products, organic prepared foods, organic meat, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising number of new product launches drives the growth of the global organic food and beverages market.

The fresh food market size is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers fresh food market segmentation by product (fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, eggs, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the fresh food market growth.

Foodservice Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 290.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.07 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Foodservice market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Foodservice market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ready prepared - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Ready prepared - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Ready prepared - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Ready prepared - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Ready prepared - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 74: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 75: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 76: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 77: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 78: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 79: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

Exhibit 80: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 83: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 86: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 90: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Dominos Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 93: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 98: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Jack in the Box Inc.

Exhibit 101: Jack in the Box Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Jack in the Box Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Jack in the Box Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Marcos Franchising LLC

Exhibit 104: Marcos Franchising LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Marcos Franchising LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Marcos Franchising LLC - Key offerings

11.11 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 107: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 MTY Food Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: MTY Food Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: MTY Food Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: MTY Food Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: MTY Food Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 Papa Johns International Inc.

Exhibit 116: Papa Johns International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Papa Johns International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Papa Johns International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Papa Johns International Inc. - Segment focus

11.14 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 120: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 125: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

11.16 The Wendys Co.

Exhibit 130: The Wendys Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Wendys Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus

11.17 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 134: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: YUM Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

