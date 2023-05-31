Foodservice Market size in the US to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the growing need for automated medical transcripts - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market in the US is set to grow by USD 290.55 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased snacking and indulgence consumption. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Foodservice Market 2023-2027

The report on the food service market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Foodservice Market In US 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

Increasing demand for allergen-free dining

Changing lifestyles of consumers

Market Trends

Highly diverse population indulging in ethnic cuisine

The growing number of strategic alliances

Increasing demand for gluten-free fast foods

Market Challenges

Rising competition from the unorganized fast food sector

Potential food contamination

Increase the rate of at-home cooking

Foodservice Market In the US 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The food service market analysis in the US is segmented by type (fast food service, restaurant, cafes and bars, delivery and takeaway, and others), and solution (conventional, centralized, ready prepared, and assembly-serve).

The market share growth by the fast food service segment will be significant during the forecast period. The fast food service segment was valued at USD 250.89 billion in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. It is anticipated that the availability of non-vegetarian food products in a range of fast food items, such as pizzas, burgers, subways, and sandwiches, will significantly fuel the segment's development during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027). View Sample Report

The foodservice market in the US covers the following areas:

Foodservice Market In US Sizing

Foodservice Market In US Forecast

Foodservice Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Chick fil A Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc.

Marcos Franchising LLC

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Penn Station Inc.

Pret A Manger

Raising Canes Restaurants LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Subway Group

The Wendys Co.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

dairyqueen.com- The company offers food services that includes hamburgers, chicken nuggets, fresh made salads, fries and different sides.

chick-fil-a.com- The company offers food services

chipotle.com- The company offers food services that includes signature burgers, gourmet chicken burgers, classic burgers and different other combos.

Related Reports:

Mobile Food Services Market- The mobile food services (MFS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.04 billion.

Dining out Market- The dining out market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 53.21% between 2022 and 2027. The dining out market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,365.88 billion.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Foodservice Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 290.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.07 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Foodservice market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Foodservice market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ready prepared - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Ready prepared - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Ready prepared - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Ready prepared - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Ready prepared - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 74: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 75: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 76: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 77: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 78: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 79: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

Exhibit 80: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 83: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 86: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 90: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Dominos Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 93: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 98: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Jack in the Box Inc.

Exhibit 101: Jack in the Box Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Jack in the Box Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Jack in the Box Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Marcos Franchising LLC

Exhibit 104: Marcos Franchising LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Marcos Franchising LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Marcos Franchising LLC - Key offerings

11.11 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 107: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 MTY Food Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: MTY Food Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: MTY Food Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: MTY Food Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: MTY Food Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 Papa Johns International Inc.

Exhibit 116: Papa Johns International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Papa Johns International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Papa Johns International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Papa Johns International Inc. - Segment focus

11.14 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 120: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 125: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

11.16 The Wendys Co.

Exhibit 130: The Wendys Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Wendys Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus

11.17 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 134: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: YUM Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio