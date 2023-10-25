Foodservice Market size to grow by USD 13.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Compass Group Plc, Aramark and Chick fil A Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market is estimated to grow by USD 13.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.35%. The foodservice market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer foodservice market are Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick fil A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Corp., Sysco Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Aramark - The company offers foodservice such as catering, food and beverage management, and facilities management services for various industries.

Chick fil A Inc. - The company offers foodservice such as a fast food restaurant chain known for its chicken-based menu.

Compass Group Plc - The company offers foodservice such as contract foodservices, including catering, vending, and dining services.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The lives of consumers in the region are changing due to rising employment and income levels. It is also the increase in demand for convenience that has been a consequence of growing numbers of consumers who work and need to have some time, which makes it more probable that they will seek out food options suited to their needs.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for food away from home

Increasing demand for food away from home Key Trend - Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

- Increased snacking and indulgence consumption Major Challenges - Labor shortages in the food service sector

Market Segmentation

By Service, the market is classified into conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve. The conventional segments are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A typical system that most trade operators are using is the conventional food service system. In this way, customers are assured that their food will be prepared fresh and customized according to their preference using a standard catering system.

Foodservice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

