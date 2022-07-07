Foodservice Market Size to grow by USD 269.04 BN | Market Insights highlights the increased snacking and indulgence consumption as a key driver | Technavio

Type - Fast food service, restaurant, cafes and bars, delivery and take away, and others

Service type - Conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve

Vendor Insights

The foodservice market size in the US is fragmented and it is expected to remain fragmented as the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to occupy the foodservice market share.

The changing economic conditions, consumer purchase patterns, consumer tastes: regional, national, and local economic conditions, and demographic trends affect the consumer living standards and the business operations of vendors. Market suppliers should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while preserving their positions in the slow-growing sectors to make the most of the opportunity.

The profiles offer information on the main companies' production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects, including:

Chick-fil-A Inc.

Doctors Associates LLC

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

According to our research report, the US will contribute 100% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The foodservice market size in the US is bifurcated into two branches - fast-growing regions and slow-growing regions.

The increase in the number of fast-casual restaurants is notably driving the foodservice market growth in fast-growing regions. The fast-growing foodservice market is being driven by new technological advances.

Foodservice operators are increasingly relying on smartphone technology to promote their establishments and to help the rate of online orders. The overall foodservice market in the US is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The conventional foodservice system segment is expected to witness steady demand growth during the forecast period. Conventional foodservice vendors ensure that the food is freshly prepared and customized according to customers' liking. Before being served to consumers, the food is kept in containers for a short time. Schools, universities, restaurants, and cafeterias are among the places where this food service system is implemented.

The key driver for conventional food service system is:

Good quality food, as it is prepared on-site

Flexibility in the menu

Foods are served right after preparation

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

Increased snacking and indulgence consumption is notably driving the foodservice market growth in the US as many consumers are replacing their routine meals with on-the-go snacks and light meals. Vendors in the US are extensively offering healthy food options, such as doughnuts, bread, rolls, pies, sandwiches, and other similar products for breakfast that include healthy ingredients.

Though consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer healthy snacks, the demand for premium food kinds such as premium doughnuts, cakes, cookies, and pastries has been steadily increasing. The other factors driving the foodservice market in the US are changing lifestyles of consumers and increasing demand for allergen-free dining.

Furthermore, the demands for gluten-free restaurants and eateries are increasing from different consumer quarters, especially from people affected with celiac disease. Thus, allergen-free dining will fuel the foodservice market in the US during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Foodservice Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 269.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

