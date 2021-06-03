FoodStorm Catering Software Announces Launch of FoodStorm Kiosk

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodStorm , the world's leading catering software provider, today announced the launch of its FoodStorm Kiosk , a physical, self-serve kiosk for in-store customers to place orders for catering, prepared food, deli and bakery items with one managed backend.

The FoodStorm Kiosk can help both large chain and independent grocery retailers compete by entering new service lines and offerings via catering and prepared foods, attracting new customers, and retaining existing ones. FoodStorm provides a true SaaS solution with the most configurable software features for catering management in the world.

As the environment for grocery businesses continues to evolve and has forever changed amid the pandemic, large companies like Amazon and Walmart are disrupting the way people grocery shop, focusing on customer convenience. The FoodStorm Kiosk can help both large chain and independent grocery retailers compete by entering new service lines and offerings via catering and prepared foods, attracting new customers, and retaining existing ones. By implementing FoodStorm's kiosk technology, brick-and-mortar retailers can provide in-store customers the ability to place, edit and pay for their orders autonomously.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our FoodStorm Kiosk. Our mission has always been to provide technology solutions for caterers to grow and manage their operation efficiently," said Rob Hill, CEO of FoodStorm. "The FoodStorm Kiosk allows grocery retailers of every size to bring extreme convenience and a frictionless purchasing experience to their customers for in-person catering and prepared food orders. Customers that have already implemented the FoodStorm Kiosk are seeing an increase in the number of orders and basket size, signaling a trend toward self-service technology, and a continued economic recovery in the United States. We want to help caterers and retail grocers capitalize on this trend with our industry-leading technology."

FoodStorm provides a true SaaS solution with the most configurable software features for catering management in the world. FoodStorm's platform was created with the end-user in mind, combining a first-class customer eCommerce experience with a beautiful backend to manage the catering process. FoodStorm provides solutions for every size and type of grocery store or supermarket, from a single location to independent chains, even to large-scale, national retailers. Outside of grocery, FoodStorm services many other catering businesses including Foodservice Management, QSR/retail, event, corporate and on-site catering operations.

Backend order management is a critical component for caterers and retail grocery stores to manage their catering business as order volumes increase. FoodStorm's all-in-one solution integrates seamlessly with existing systems and contains hundreds of features to easily manage a catering business including a brand-matched eCommerce website, a full website builder to host your entire online presence, complete order management, payment processing, and CRM tools to market and grow your business.

FoodStorm Kiosks are currently live-in multiple Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace locations across New York and New Jersey; Roche Bros. Supermarkets (MA) and Mollie Stone's (CA) are currently in the implementation process.

Caterers and grocery retailers interested in learning more or implementing their own FoodStorm Kiosk can contact Heather Kirchner via email at [email protected] .

About FoodStorm

FoodStorm is the world's leading all-in-one catering software that empowers caterers to grow their business while saving time and money by automating administrative tasks. As experts in the catering technology industry, FoodStorm offers a flexible catering management solution to support every type of caterer: grocery and prepared foods, corporate, drop-off, on-site, event, QSR/retail and large-scale food production across multiple sites.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, FoodStorm's cutting edge technology integrates easily with a large variety of third-party systems, provides a catering specific eCommerce website to match your brand, a website builder to host your online presence, order and customer management, PCI compliant payment processing, CRM tools to market and grow your business, and rich reporting features.

To learn more, please visit https://foodstorm.com/us .

Media Contact:

Amy Flores

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 706

[email protected]

SOURCE FoodStorm