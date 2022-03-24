Foogal: The Recipe App That Improves Health and Helps Manage Autoimmune and Diabetes Symptoms

LINCOLN, Neb., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on food as medicine, a team of chefs, nutritionists, and doctors launched Foogal, a meal-planning app designed to prevent and manage prediabetes, diabetes and autoimmune diseases and to help people maintain or obtain their good health

"We want Foogal to be the powerhouse behind America's healthy eating revolution," said company founder Todd Knobel. "Our goal is to help you improve your family's overall health, prevent prediabetes, and manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes and autoimmune diseases.

"We put all our efforts into designing an easy-to-use family planner that makes healthier eating as convenient as possible."

Users start by downloading the new Foogal app through the website https://foogal.com/meal-planner-app/ and use convenient links to Google Play and the App Store.

Creating a profile for an individual or family identifies three diet protocols. Wellness Protocol, Autoimmune Protocol and Insulin Resistance have been carefully designed and based on the latest scientific research on food and nutrition. Choosing the ideal protocol customizes recipes to best suit health conditions and goals.

Then Foogal users can browse all the recipes to plan and create their own meals. The app also generates a shopping list of ingredients and links to a Kroger supermarket to buy online. The Foogal team is planning to add more grocery stores in the near future.

Here's Foogal user testimonials:

"This is a clean and well-built app. The user interface is easy to use and not clunky at all. There seems to be endless options of meals to prepare. And the designers of the app have a clear understanding of what it takes to manage diabetes. I'll be recommending this app to friends and family." - Brandon Williams

"Foogal is a great recipe app for people on a diabetes restricted diet. The meal planning is great, and I was able to find dishes that complimented each other. The pictures in the app made me want to try the recipes and I was glad I did! A fun alternative to a boring old paper cookbook." - Suzanne Smith

About Foogal:

The company was founded by Todd Knobel, a former partner at Arthur Andersen, former CEO of KeyWorld Investments, founder of The Windsor Knot, Master in Finance from London Business School. The Chief Medical Officer is Robert Lustig, Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at the University of California in San Francisco, Doctorate in Medicine from Cornell University. He is best known for his lecture "Sugar: The Bitter Truth" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBnniua6-oM) Foogal's Chief Innovation Officer is Patty James, who has a 20-year career as an educator, writer, and chef. She is the founder of DirectionFive (https://directionfive.org/) and a medical advisor at the Hypoglycemia Support Foundation. Foogal is partnering with a Telehealth company based in Pennsylvania to have the Foogal app used by their patients. Other future plans include partnering with a leading expert on multiple sclerosis to develop a specialized app for patients who suffer from multiple sclerosis.

