FOOJI'S CROWDSAIL AWARDED "PRODUCT OF THE YEAR" FOR INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Fooji's Crowdsail a Product of the Year in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Launched in April 2023, Crowdsail is a subscription-based, self-service platform that allows brands to safely and efficiently scale their surprise and delight tactics to build loyalty within their most valuable audiences. Social media managers can utilize its social listening, loyalty scoring, brand safety, and integrated logistics to seamlessly execute always-on campaigns. Fooji's cutting-edge proprietary technology, Safesail, which is integrated into the platform, utilizes generative AI to ensure that brands are only engaging with consumers who meet their highly customizable brand safety guidelines — boasting an unparalleled 90% close match.

"It's a testament to the hard work of our team at Fooji and their commitment to staying on the forefront of technological advancements, as well as constantly innovating new ways to execute surprise and delight," said Gregg Morton, Founder and CEO of Fooji. "It's an honor for Crowdsail to be recognized as a Product of the Year."

Since its launch, several of Fooji's clients have utilized Crowdsail and seen a remarkable return on investment, including Mountain Dew, Disney+, and AAA.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Fooji for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

For more information about Crowdsail and Fooji's industry-leading fan experience management solutions, visit www.fooji.com/products/crowdsail .

About Fooji

Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business outcomes.

Spearheaded by founder Gregg Morton, Fooji started as a simple idea: take interactions on the internet into real life. Fooji has become an industry leader in brand engagement, driving more than six billion impressions for over 150 brands and delivering more than 500,000 experiences worldwide. Learn more at fooji.com, and follow on Twitter at @gofooji to experience brand magic.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Fooji