Foot and Ankle Device Market Growth to be Driven by Rising Sports Injuries and Road Accidents: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Foot and ankle devices are used for the recovery of the damaged foot and ankle caused by injuries or musculoskeletal disorders. The factors that propel the growth of the Foot & Ankle Devices Market include increasing demand, wide range of applications, technical innovations and awareness among people. In addition, factors such as increasing geriatric population rise in number of road accidents, growing prevalence of disorders such as diabetes, arthritis, etc. also contribute to the market growth.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of foot and ankle devices. Foot & Ankle Devices Market is classified on the basis of product type, cause of injury, end users, distribution channel and geography. Foot & Ankle Devices Market is classified on the basis of product type as orthopaedic implants, prostheses, bracing and supporting devices and others. The orthopaedic implants segment is further sub classified as external fixation, and internal fixation. The prostheses segment is further sub classified as single axial prostheses, multi axial prostheses, solid ankle cushion heel (SACH) foot and microprocessor controlled prostheses.

Foot & Ankle Devices Market is classified on the basis of cause of injury as bunions, trauma, osteoporosis, diabetes, neurological disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and others.Foot & Ankle Devices Market is classified on the basis of end users as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and others.Foot & Ankle Devices Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores, super markets, hyper markets and others. Foot & Ankle Devices Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia& New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. In case of geographical region, North America accounted a major share of the Foot & Ankle Devices Market in 2016. The key factors that attributed to the growth of this region is due to technological innovations, well-established healthcare infrastructure & facilities, great number of sports injuries, and significant acceptance of devices.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to account a considerable share in the upcoming years. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Foot & Ankle Devices Market include Arthrex, Acumed, BioPro, DePuySynthes, Orthofix, Integra Life Sciences, Mondeal Medical, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical, Zimmer Biomet, and others.

