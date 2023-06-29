Foot Care Products Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Foot Care Products estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Foot Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foot Cleansing Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$673.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$597.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

Aetna Felt Corporation

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.

Blistex Inc.

Chattem, Inc.

Footcare Express Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

HoMedics, Inc.

Implus LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Miracle of Aloe

PediFix, Inc.

ProFoot, Inc.

Scholl's Wellness Co.

Spenco Medical Corporation

Tweezerman International LLC

Xenna Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Foot Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Foot Care Products Market: A Prelude

Foot Facts & Figures

Foot Care Product Categories

Market Outlook

Geographic Landscape

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products

Frequency of Foot Care Products Usage: 2019

Manufacturers Focus on Enabling Self-Care, Educating Customers

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Reasons for Using Foot Care Products among Women

Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities

Foot Care Products Usage Frequency (In %) Among Male Consumers by Age Group

Product Innovations Steer Growth

Growing Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients

Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Foot Care Products

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Smart Socks: The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?

Obese Population: A Weighty Market Driver

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Natural Remedies Remain a Challenge

GENERAL FOOT PROBLEMS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2p823

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets