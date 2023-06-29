Foot Care Products Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Foot Care Products estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Foot Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foot Cleansing Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$673.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$597.2 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

  • Aetna Felt Corporation
  • Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.
  • Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.
  • Blistex Inc.
  • Chattem, Inc.
  • Footcare Express Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • HoMedics, Inc.
  • Implus LLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Miracle of Aloe
  • PediFix, Inc.
  • ProFoot, Inc.
  • Scholl's Wellness Co.
  • Spenco Medical Corporation
  • Tweezerman International LLC
  • Xenna Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Foot Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Foot Care Products Market: A Prelude
  • Foot Facts & Figures
  • Foot Care Product Categories
  • Market Outlook
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Recent Industry Activity
  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products
  • Frequency of Foot Care Products Usage: 2019
  • Manufacturers Focus on Enabling Self-Care, Educating Customers
  • Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
  • Reasons for Using Foot Care Products among Women
  • Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities
  • Foot Care Products Usage Frequency (In %) Among Male Consumers by Age Group
  • Product Innovations Steer Growth
  • Growing Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients
  • Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment
  • E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
  • Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
  • Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population
  • Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Foot Care Products
  • World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
  • World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
  • Smart Socks: The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?
  • Obese Population: A Weighty Market Driver
  • Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
  • Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects
  • Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market
  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
  • Natural Remedies Remain a Challenge
  • GENERAL FOOT PROBLEMS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2p823

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

