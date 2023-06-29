Foot Care Products Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

29 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
The "Foot Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Foot Care Products estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Foot Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foot Cleansing Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$673.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$597.2 Million by the year 2030.
