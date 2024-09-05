Foot Locker Celebrates 50 Years of Sneaker Leadership with Exclusive Collection and Celebration Throughout September

Global retailer marks five decades with limited-edition releases and engaging events

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) proudly announces a month-long celebration of its 50th anniversary this September, featuring a series of events and the launch of a limited-edition sneaker and apparel collection in collaboration with Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, and Converse.

Foot Locker 50th Anniversary Limited-Edition Collection

For five decades, Foot Locker has been a global leader in sneaker culture, known for its curated selection of top brands and deep community connections. Today, the Company remains the "Heart of Sneakers" by delivering exceptional customer service through its iconic "Stripers" and transforming the shopping experience. Foot Locker's dedication to self-expression and exceptional experiences for sneaker and basketball enthusiasts has cemented its leading role in sneaker culture, a position it intends to uphold for the next 50 years.

Looking to the future, the Company is driving its Lace Up Plan forward by expanding sneaker culture, deepening customer relationships, powering up its portfolio, and enhancing its omnichannel experience. Progress is evident through Foot Locker's growing product portfolio, reimagined retail concept and store refresh program, an enhanced FLX Rewards Program focused on customer loyalty, and the upcoming launch of a redesigned mobile app.

These innovations mark a significant step in advancing Foot Locker's omnichannel retail excellence and elevating the shopping experience. Through strategic investments in technology, a consumer-led approach, and a focus on "all things sneakers," Foot Locker is positioning itself for sustainable, long-term, and profitable growth.

"As we commemorate this milestone, we're focused on the future and celebrating our position as the 'Heart of Sneakers,'" said Mary Dillon, President and CEO of Foot Locker, Inc. "Our deep-rooted connection to sneaker culture and the dedication of our Stripers have fueled our success, and we're gearing up for the next 50 years. Through our Lace Up Plan, we're driving sustainable growth by reimagining the in-store and omnichannel experience, strengthening our brand partnerships, and deepening customer engagement."

Celebration Highlights:

50th Anniversary Limited-Edition Collection: Foot Locker will release an exclusive footwear and apparel collection featuring distinctive black and white colorways with gold accents, created in partnership with Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, and Converse. The collection will be available online at FootLocker.com and in select stores beginning Monday, September 9 .

Foot Locker will release an exclusive footwear and apparel collection featuring distinctive black and white colorways with gold accents, created in partnership with Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, and Converse. The collection will be available online at FootLocker.com and in select stores beginning . Celebratory Events: Foot Locker will host various events in New York City throughout September, including a performance featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist and brand ambassador Coi Leray , in partnership with adidas and produced by Complex for FLX Rewards members.

Foot Locker will host various events in throughout September, including a performance featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist and brand ambassador , in partnership with adidas and produced by Complex for FLX Rewards members. New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® Ceremony: To commemorate Foot Locker's 50th anniversary, Mary Dillon will ring the NYSE Opening Bell® on Thursday, September 5 .

Foot Locker's influence on sneaker culture has been marked by milestones such as the exclusive launch of the Nike Air Max Plus in 1998, the iconic Foot Locker Slam Fest from 1988-1996, and the introduction of signature sneakers for athletes with top brands.

"As we mark our 50th anniversary, Foot Locker proudly remains the undisputed 'Heart of Sneakers,'" said Frank Bracken, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our brand partners for their unwavering support, from collaborating on our exclusive collection to their support of our Lace Up Plan. Together, we are setting the stage for the next 50 years of growth and innovation."

To celebrate, Foot Locker will also launch a 360-marketing campaign on September 9, including out-of-home placements, paid media, exclusive product releases, and in-person activations. The newly reopened 34th Street store in NYC will host customer-focused events throughout September, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive sneaker customization, live entertainment, and limited-edition gifts.

For more information on Foot Locker, Inc.'s initiatives and latest developments, please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

ABOUT FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

