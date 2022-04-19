Foot Locker Foundation, Inc. Awards $560,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors and Team Members

20 Inspirational High School Seniors, named "Foot Locker Scholar Athletes," Will Each Receive a $20,000 Scholarship Over 4 Years



30 Foot Locker, Inc. Team Members, named "Foot Locker Associate Scholars," Will Each Receive a $5,000 Scholarship



One High School Senior and One Team Member Will Be Selected for an Additional $5,000 for the Prestigious Ken C. Hicks Scholarship

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foot Locker Foundation, Inc. (the "Foundation") announced the recipients of its annual scholarship fund, a group of 20 high school seniors from across the country, as well as 30 Foot Locker, Inc. team members. In total, the Foundation will award $560,000 to these deserving recipients.

The group of high school seniors, known as the 2021-2022 class of "Foot Locker Scholar Athletes," will each receive a $20,000 scholarship for their school of choice. Unlike other scholarships based on athletic or academic performance, the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes program recognizes student-athletes who go above and beyond in their communities, offering financial support as they pursue higher education while continuing to be community leaders and changemakers.

"We know that an education can provide incredible opportunities for individuals that break down barriers," said Richard Johnson, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Foot Locker, Inc. "Our scholarship program eases the financial burden of pursuing an education for the recipients so they can focus on their studies and passion areas. Our goal is to invest and empower the next generation with the hope that they can change not only the trajectory of their own lives but also their families and communities. This year's winners are an inspirational and well-deserving group, and I look forward to learning about their future success."

This generous funding comes at a time when colleges and universities are experiencing inflated tuition costs and lower enrollment numbers due to many economic and social challenges. Therefore, the Foundation is committed to supporting exceptional student-athletes as they continue their education and apply the skills and lessons they've learned thus far in the real world.

This year's class of scholars stretches from coast to coast. The selected students have exceeded expectations in the classroom and their respective sports while leading service initiatives that offer solutions and resources for complex issues, such as diversifying education, disability inclusion, humanitarian aid, mental health, and gender equality. Many of them plan to continue their education in majors that directly reflect these passion points.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Eastbay Performance's first brand ambassador, congratulated scholarship recipients with an inspiring message.

"This year's scholarship winners embody leadership, character, and passion, and have made huge strides in their academic and athletic careers all while giving back to their communities," said Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Eastbay Performance's first brand ambassador. "The Foot Locker Scholarship program is special because it recognizes that what makes a great leader doesn't just include sports but so much more. All of this year's winners are part of the next generation of changemakers. On behalf of myself and the Foundation, we are more than excited to support these individuals on the next phase of their education."

This year's exemplary Foot Locker Scholar Athletes include:

Ariana Avalos, Cameron Pokorny, Dawt Bik, Elieen Ye, Gavin Wiltshire, Henry Lytle, Jenae Sperling, Kaiden Drain, Keegan Fleigner, Kenny Ji, Maxwell Surprenant, Oluwadamilola Awofisayo, Rochelle Mosley, Rotimi Kukoyi, Shoshana Folic, Siri Byrapaneni, Taft Foley III, Tahirah Abdul-Qadir, Taylor Jackson and Zora Uyeda-Hale.

In addition to investing in the future of scholar-athletes, since 2011 the Foundation has awarded more than $806,000 in scholarships to team members through its Foot Locker Associate Scholarship program. This year, thirty Foot Locker, Inc. team members committed to advancing their education were awarded scholarships through this program.

As part of Foot Locker, Inc.'s Leading Education and Economic Development (LEED) initiative, the Foundation expanded its internal scholarship program, dedicating additional scholarships to Black team members.

The Foundation is proud to support the next generation of leaders, changemakers, and athletes. To learn more about the program and this year's Foot Locker Scholar Athletes, visit https://footlockerscholarathletes.com/

