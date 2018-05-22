Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.345 per share, which will be payable on August 3, 2018 to shareholders of record on July 20, 2018.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that, as of May 5, 2018, operated 3,284 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, footlocker.com, and SIX02.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

