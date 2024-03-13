FOOT LOCKER, INC. NAMES CINDY CARLISLE CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Carlisle brings over 24 years of leadership experience to her role at Foot Locker, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) today announced that Cindy Carlisle has assumed the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to our executive leadership team," said Mary Dillon, President and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. "I am confident that Cindy's deep expertise in HR, culture, engagement, and business strategy will be an incredible asset to our team members as we execute our Lace Up Plan and embark on our next 50 years of growth."

As Chief Human Resources Officer of Foot Locker, Inc., Carlisle will be responsible for developing and executing the Company's global human resources strategy in support of the Company's Lace Up Plan, a transformation designed to drive the organization's next phase of growth and create value for all stakeholders.

"I am deeply honored to join Foot Locker, Inc. at this critical moment of transformation and growth," said Carlisle. "Foot Locker, Inc. has an incredible team of more than 45,000 diverse, versatile, and dedicated team members across 26 countries, and I look forward to helping them expand sneaker culture globally."

Carlisle joins Foot Locker, Inc. from Stryker Corporation, where she served as Group Vice President of Human Resources. She previously held leadership positions at Roche Group and Johnson & Johnson.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

