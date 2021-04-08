Foot Locker, Inc. Releases 2019-20 Impact Report Highlighting Environmental, Social, And Governance Priorities

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today released its Impact Report, which describes the Company's efforts to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

"As a purpose-driven organization, Corporate Social Responsibility is not a separate mandate for our business. Instead, it is embedded in our fabric and fuels our ability to achieve our strategic imperatives," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "Our inaugural Impact Report highlights our ongoing commitment to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility and building a more sustainable future while delivering meaningful impact for all our stakeholders."

The report examines the Company's global Corporate Social Responsibility program through its four pillars: (1) Leveraging the Power of Our People and Communities, (2) Managing and Reducing Our Environmental Impacts, (3) Strengthening the Sustainability of Our Supply Chain, and (4) Operating Ethically and Transparently. Key accomplishments in priority areas include:

Forming a global cross-functional Corporate Social Responsibility team to manage risks, emerging trends, and opportunities;





Participating in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) platform, including providing the Company's global emissions profile;





Committing in FY20 to invest $200 million over five years to support the Company's Black workforce and communities through the Leading in Education and Economic Development (LEED) initiative;





Launching the Company's Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIBs) strategy to enable a workplace culture in which team members feel valued and engaged, and they are inspired to achieve their full potential;





Conducting an internal assessment to identify the Company's highest-priority ESG issues and developing an ESG issue prioritization matrix, which is presented in the report; and





Aligning the Company's ESG disclosures with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting standards.

Foot Locker, Inc.'s FY2019-20 Impact Report is available for download here.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

