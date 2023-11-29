FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; NARROWS 2023 OUTLOOK

News provided by

Foot Locker IR

29 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

  • Total Sales Decreased 8.6%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 8.0%
  • EPS of $0.30 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30
  • Narrowing 2023 Sales and Earnings Guidance Range
  • Investing in Basketball with NBA Partnership and Home Court Initiative
  • Strategically Entering India with License Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered third quarter results that were ahead of our expectations as strong execution and early progress against our Lace Up plan improved conversion trends across channels.  Looking forward, we are updating our outlook to reflect the momentum we have in our strategic initiatives into the fourth quarter, which includes strong results over the Thanksgiving week period, against the backdrop of ongoing consumer uncertainty.  As such, we are narrowing our 2023 outlook and still expect to end the year with inventory levels flat to down slightly, as compared with the prior year."

Ms. Dillon continued, "As we move into the fourth quarter, we are thrilled to be partnering with the NBA as an official league marketing partner in the U.S. Combined with the recent rollout of our Home Court experience, we believe this will drive deeper engagement with our customers and cement Foot Locker's leadership at the center of basketball and sneaker culture. We look forward to rounding out our reset year and building on our progress in 2024 and beyond, and we are confident we are on the right path to delivering longer-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter Results

  • Total sales decreased by 8.6%, to $1,986 million, as compared with sales of $2,173 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter decreased by 10.0%.
  • Comparable-store sales decreased by 8.0%, driven by ongoing consumer softness, changing vendor mix, and a 3% negative impact from the repositioning of Champs Sports.

Please refer to the Sales by Banner table below for detailed sales performance by banner and region.

  • Gross margin declined by 470 basis points as compared with the prior-year period, driven by higher markdowns as well as occupancy deleverage and higher shrink.
  • SG&A increased by 100 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with the prior-year period, with savings from the cost optimization program more than offset by underlying deleverage on the sales decline, inflation, and investments in front-line wages and technology.
  • Net income was $28 million in the third quarter, as compared with net income of $96 million in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $28 million, as compared with $121 million in the corresponding prior-year period.
  • For the quarter, the Company had earnings of $0.30 per share, as compared with $1.01 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP earnings per share decreased to $0.30 per share, as compared with $1.27 per share in the corresponding prior-year period.

See the tables below for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $187 million, while debt on its balance sheet was $449 million.

As of October 28, 2023, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1.9 billion, 10.5% higher than at the end of the third quarter last year, including an approximate 6.0% impact from the strategic pull-forward of inventory into the third quarter to best position the Company for the upcoming holiday season.  Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, merchandise inventories increased by 9.9% as compared with the third quarter of last year.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share for a total of $38 million

As previously announced, the Company has paused dividends to increase balance sheet flexibility in support of longer-term strategic initiatives.  

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter.

Investing in Basketball Leadership 

On November 16, 2023, Foot Locker and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multi-year partnership under which Foot Locker will serve as an official league marketing partner in the U.S. This collaboration, which builds on a partnership history dating back to 1999, will enable Foot Locker to meaningfully engage with fans throughout the NBA season – including at marquee league events such as NBA All-Star – while celebrating the intersection of basketball and sneaker culture.

Foot Locker also will receive media exposure across league platforms, including on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts and on NBA social media channels. Additionally, the partnership will be extended to Foot Locker's loyalty program, FLX, providing additional connection points for customers throughout the season. 

In early November, Foot Locker rolled out its new global platform, The Heart of Sneakers, featuring a star-studded range of NBA talent including Nike's Kevin Durant, adidas' Anthony Edwards, Puma's LaMelo Ball and Under Armour's Steph Curry, in an engaging holiday campaign. The NBA partnership – supported by authentic brand campaigns – underscores Foot Locker's rich history and longstanding connection to basketball and sneaker culture.

Foot Locker also recently began rolling out its Home Court experience in select locations in the U.S. Home Court brings the excitement and passion of basketball to customers in a multi-branded concept designed with elevated merchandising and storytelling. By creating distinct, basketball-led experiences for its customers, as well as players, fans, creators and sneakerheads, Foot Locker is investing in its basketball leadership while also supporting category growth across its brand partners.

Announcing Entry into India

As part of its efforts to pursue growth through license partners in newer markets, while still focusing on core banners and regions, Foot Locker also announced today its entry into India in 2024.  The Company has entered into long-term licensing agreements with two strong operators in India – Metro Brands Limited (MBL), one of India's largest footwear and accessories specialty retailers, and Nykaa Fashion, a highly curated fashion and ecommerce destination showcasing #FirstInFashion selections from both domestic and global brands, attracting over 17.6 million monthly visitors.  Under the terms of the agreements, MBL is granted exclusive rights to own and operate Foot Locker stores within India and to sell authorized merchandise in Foot Locker stores. Nykaa Fashion will be the exclusive ecommerce partner and will operate the Foot Locker India website as well as retail authorized merchandise on a Foot Locker branded shop on the Nykaa platform.

These agreements will enable Foot Locker to efficiently access the large and growing sneaker market in India, consistent with the Company's efforts to strategically pursue growth opportunities in new markets, expand sneaker culture globally and bring Foot Locker's elevated, multi-brand experiences and strong vendor partnerships to even more people around the world.

Store Base Update

During the third quarter, the Company opened 22 new stores, remodeled, or relocated 36 stores, and closed 14 stores. 

As of October 28, 2023, the Company operated 2,607 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 190 franchised stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia.

2023 Financial Outlook

Fiscal year 2023 represents the 53 weeks ending February 3, 2024.  The Company's full year 2023 outlook, which includes the 53rd week, is summarized in the table below.

Note the Company still intends to update the market on its longer-term financial targets and updated capital allocation plans when it reports fourth quarter results. 

Metric

Prior Full Year
Guidance

Updated Full
Year Guidance

Fourth Quarter
Guidance

Commentary

Sales Change

Down 8.0% to 9.0% 

Down 8.0% to 8.5%

Down 2.0% to 4.0%

Includes 1% annual lift from the 53rd week

Comparable Sales Change

Down 9.0% to 10.0%

Down 8.5% to 9.0%

Down 7.0% to 9.0%

Store Count Change

Down ~9%

Down ~7%

Delayed timing of store closures

Square Footage Change

 Down ~4%

Down ~2%

Licensing Revenue

 ~$17 million

 ~$15 million

~$5 million

Gross Margin

 27.8% to 28.0%

27.8%-27.9%

27.0% to 27.2%

SG&A Rate

 22.7% to 22.9%

22.8%-22.9%

22.7% to 23.0%

D&A

 ~$203 million

~$200 million

~$50 million

Interest

 ~$12 million

~$11 million

~$4 million

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

~ 33.0%

~36.0%

~33.0%-34.0%

Non-GAAP EPS

 $1.30-$1.50

$1.30-$1.40

$0.26-$0.36

Includes $0.11 from the 53rd week

Adj. Capital Expenditures*

~$290 million

~$275 million

Project timing

* Adjusted Capex includes capitalized Technology expense

The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking capital expenditures and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company is hosting a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, November 29, 2023, to review these results and provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website before the start of the conference call.  This conference call may be accessed live by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490, or via the Investor Relations section of footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 in Canada, and 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 5718718 through December 13, 2023. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from footlocker-inc.com.   

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, financial outlook, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors, which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2023, filed on March 27, 2023. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 

(unaudited)

Periods ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date


2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

$

1,986

$

2,173

$

5,774

$

6,413

Licensing revenue

3


3


10


9

Total revenue

1,989


2,176


5,784


6,422

















Cost of sales

1,443


1,477


4,149


4,323

Selling, general and administrative expenses

446


467


1,319


1,382

Depreciation and amortization

47


52


148


157

Impairment and other

6


20


59


38

Income from operations

47


160


109


522

















Interest expense, net

(2)


(3)


(7)


(13)

Other income / (expense), net

2


(14)


(1)


(33)

Income before income taxes

47


143


101


476

Income tax expense

19


47


42


154

Net income

28


96


59


322

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests










1

Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$

28

$

96

$

59

$

323













Diluted earnings per share

$

0.30

$

1.01

$

0.63

$

3.38

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

94.7


94.7


94.9


95.7

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will exclude (i) gains or losses related to our minority investments, (ii) impairments and other, and (iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how executive compensation is determined.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition, and not as an alternative, to our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation 

(unaudited)

Periods ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022

(In millions, except per share amounts) 

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date


2023

2022

2023


2022

Pre-tax income:















Income before income taxes

$

47

$

143

$

101

$

476

Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:














Impairment and other (1) 

6


20


59


38

Other income / expense (2)

(5)


14


(6)


32

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$

48

$

177

$

154

$

546

















After-tax income:















Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$

28

$

96

$

59

$

323

After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:














Impairment and other, net of income tax benefit of $2, $5, $11, and $10 million, respectively (1)

4


15


48


28

Other income / expense, net of income tax (expense)/benefit of
$(1), $4, $(1), and $7 million, respectively (2)

(4)


10


(5)


25

Tax reserves benefit / charge (3)







(4)


5

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

28

$

121

$

98

$

381









Third Quarter

Year-to-Date


2023

2022

2023

2022

Earnings per share:















Diluted earnings per share

$

0.30

$

1.01

$

0.63

$

3.38

Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:















Impairment and othe (1)

0.04


0.16


0.51


0.29

Other income / expense (2)

(0.04)


0.10


(0.06)


0.26

Tax reserves benefit / charge (3)







(0.04)


0.05

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.30

$

1.27

$

1.04

$

3.98

Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:

(1)

For the third quarter of 2023, impairment and other included $7 million of reorganization costs, primarily related to severance and transformation consulting expense of $1 million. Additionally in the quarter, we recorded a $3 million net benefit from the settlement of lease obligations associated with Sidestep stores, partially offset by impairment on atmos U.S. assets of $1 million. For year-to-date 2023, impairment and other included transformation consulting expense of $27 million, impairment charges of $19 million, primarily accelerated tenancy charges on right-of-use assets for the closures of the Sidestep banner and certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and $12 million of reorganization costs, related to severance and the closure of the Sidestep banner, certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and a North American distribution center.

For the third quarter of 2022, impairment and other charges included $17 million of transformation consulting, $2 million of severance costs for the closure of a North American distribution center, and $1 million of acquisition integration costs. For year-to-date 2022, impairment and other charges included $27 million of transformation consulting, $5 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges, $4 million of acquisition integration costs, and $2 million of severance costs related to the distribution center closure.

(2)

For the third quarter of 2023, other income / expense consisted of a $3 million gain from the sale of a North American corporate office property and an additional $2 million gain from the second quarter sale of our Singapore and Malaysian Foot Locker businesses to our license partner. The 2023 year-to-date period also included $1 million of our share of losses related to equity method investments. 

Other income / expense for the third quarter of 2022 primarily consisted of a $15 million loss on minority investments, primarily due to a change in fair value of the investment in Retailors, Ltd., a publicly-listed entity, partially offset by an additional $1 million gain on the divestiture of the Team Sales business that occurred in the second quarter. The year-to-date 2022 amount includes $52 million of losses on minority investments, primarily from Retailors, Ltd., a $19 million gain on the Team Sales business divestiture, and $1 million of dividend income.

(3)

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $4 million benefit related to income tax reserves due to a statute of limitations release. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $5 million charge related to income tax reserves due to the resolution of a foreign tax settlement. 

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Sales by Banner

(unaudited)

Periods ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022

(In millions)



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date


2023

2022

Constant
Currencies

Comparable
Sales

2023

2022

Constant
Currencies

Comparable
Sales

Foot Locker

$

796

$

852


(6.5)

%

(4.9)

%

$

2,244

$

2,411


(6.5)

%

(5.0)

%

Champs Sports

311


406


(23.4)


(20.9)


932


1,266


(26.1)


(23.6)

Kids Foot Locker

189


181


4.4


5.0


502


516


(2.7)


(2.4)

WSS

163


162


0.6


(9.4)


458


438


4.6


(7.0)

Other

1


21


n.m.


n.m.


1


111


n.m.


n.m.

North America

1,460


1,622


(10.0)


(9.5)


4,137


4,742


(12.5)


(11.5)

Foot Locker

407


392


(5.6)


(3.9)


1,202


1,173


(0.6)


(1.3)

Sidestep




20


n.m.


n.m.


26


69


(63.8)


(38.3)

EMEA

407


412


(10.2)


(4.2)


1,228


1,242


(4.1)


(2.5)

Foot Locker

81


99


(16.2)


(1.2)


281


292


-


6.3

atmos

38


40


5.0


0.8


128


137


(0.7)


(2.8)

Asia Pacific

119


139


(10.1)


(0.5)


409


429


(0.2)


3.4

Total

$

1,986

$

2,173


(10.0)

%

(8.0)

%

$

5,774

$

6,413


(10.0)

%

(8.9)

%

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In millions)



October 28,

October 29,


2023

2022

ASSETS
















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

187

$

351

Merchandise inventories

1,862


1,685

Other current assets

325


302



2,374


2,338

Property and equipment, net

884


897

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,182


2,449

Deferred taxes

91


65

Goodwill

763


764

Other intangible assets, net

407


424

Minority investments

630


722

Other assets

89


103


$

7,420

$

7,762









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

593

$

522

Accrued and other liabilities

369


455

Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases

6


6

Current portion of lease obligations

491


539



1,459


1,522

Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases

443


448

Long-term lease obligations

1,994


2,212

Other liabilities

319


321

Total liabilities

4,215


4,503

Total shareholders' equity

3,205


3,259


$

7,420

$

7,762

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In millions)



Thirty-nine weeks ended


October 28,

October 29,

($ in millions)

2023

2022

From operating activities:







Net income

$

59

$

322

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Non-cash impairment and other

20


5

Fair value adjustments to minority investments




52

Depreciation and amortization

148


157

Deferred income taxes

(5)


14

Share-based compensation expense

9


25

Gain on sales of businesses

(4)


(19)

Gain on sale of property

(3)



Change in assets and liabilities:







Merchandise inventories

(249)


(466)

Accounts payable

110


(58)

Accrued and other liabilities

(131)


(46)

Other, net

(52)


(18)

Net cash used in operating activities

(98)


(32)

From investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(165)


(218)

Purchase of business, net of cash acquired




(18)

Minority investments

(2)


(5)

Proceeds from sales of businesses

16


47

Proceeds from minority investments




12

Proceeds from sale of property

6



Net cash used in investing activities

(145)


(182)

From financing activities:







Dividends paid on common stock

(113)


(113)

Purchase of treasury shares




(129)

Payment of obligations under finance leases

(5)


(5)

Shares of common stock repurchased to satisfy tax withholding obligations

(10)


(1)

Treasury stock reissued under employee stock plan

3


3

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5


4

Contribution from non-controlling interest




4

Net cash used in financing activities

(120)


(237)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

4


(6)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(359)


(457)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

582


850

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

223

$

393

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Store Count and Square Footage

(unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:



January 28,









October 28,

Relocations/


2023

Opened

Closed

2023

Remodels

Foot Locker U.S.

747


2


9


740


24

Foot Locker Canada

86





2


84


4

Champs Sports

486


1


12


475


6

Kids Foot Locker

394


2


4


392


9

WSS

115


16


2


129



Footaction

2





1


1



North America

1,830


21


30


1,821


43

Foot Locker Europe (1)

644


24


26


642


17

Sidestep

78





78






EMEA

722


24


104


642


17

Foot Locker Pacific

94


4


1


97


10

Foot Locker Asia

33





20


13



atmos

35


1


2


34



Asia Pacific

162


5


23


144


10

Total

2,714


50


157


2,607


70

Selling and gross square footage are as follows:


October 29, 2022

October 28, 2023

(in thousands)

Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross

Foot Locker U.S.

2,382

4,105

2,383

4,063

Foot Locker Canada

248

408

250

412

Champs Sports

1,879

2,940

1,778

2,792

Kids Foot Locker

751

1,267

760

1,271

WSS

1,067

1,341

1,332

1,600

Footaction

29

51

3

6

North America

6,356

10,112

6,506

10,144

Foot Locker Europe (1)

1,148

2,371

1,190

2,433

Sidestep

100

189

-

-

EMEA

1,248

2,560

1,190

2,433

Foot Locker Pacific

204

315

235

356

Foot Locker Asia

126

233

52

98

atmos

37

66

35

61

Asia Pacific

367

614

322

515

Total

7,971

13,286

8,018

13,092


(1)

Includes 16 and 14 Kids Foot Locker stores, and the related square footage, operating in Europe for January 28, 2023 and October 28, 2023, respectively.

Contacts:

Kate Fitzsimons

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(212) 720-4600


Olivia Mata

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(815) 763-3159

SOURCE Foot Locker IR

Also from this source

FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its third quarter ended October...

FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 29,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.