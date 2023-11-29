FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; NARROWS 2023 OUTLOOK

Total Sales Decreased 8.6%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 8.0%

EPS of $0.30 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30

Narrowing 2023 Sales and Earnings Guidance Range

Investing in Basketball with NBA Partnership and Home Court Initiative

Strategically Entering India with License Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered third quarter results that were ahead of our expectations as strong execution and early progress against our Lace Up plan improved conversion trends across channels. Looking forward, we are updating our outlook to reflect the momentum we have in our strategic initiatives into the fourth quarter, which includes strong results over the Thanksgiving week period, against the backdrop of ongoing consumer uncertainty. As such, we are narrowing our 2023 outlook and still expect to end the year with inventory levels flat to down slightly, as compared with the prior year."

Ms. Dillon continued, "As we move into the fourth quarter, we are thrilled to be partnering with the NBA as an official league marketing partner in the U.S. Combined with the recent rollout of our Home Court experience, we believe this will drive deeper engagement with our customers and cement Foot Locker's leadership at the center of basketball and sneaker culture. We look forward to rounding out our reset year and building on our progress in 2024 and beyond, and we are confident we are on the right path to delivering longer-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter Results

Total sales decreased by 8.6%, to $1,986 million , as compared with sales of $2,173 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter decreased by 10.0%.

, as compared with sales of in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter decreased by 10.0%. Comparable-store sales decreased by 8.0%, driven by ongoing consumer softness, changing vendor mix, and a 3% negative impact from the repositioning of Champs Sports.

Please refer to the Sales by Banner table below for detailed sales performance by banner and region.

Gross margin declined by 470 basis points as compared with the prior-year period, driven by higher markdowns as well as occupancy deleverage and higher shrink.

SG&A increased by 100 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with the prior-year period, with savings from the cost optimization program more than offset by underlying deleverage on the sales decline, inflation, and investments in front-line wages and technology.

Net income was $28 million in the third quarter, as compared with net income of $96 million in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $28 million , as compared with $121 million in the corresponding prior-year period.

in the third quarter, as compared with net income of in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was , as compared with in the corresponding prior-year period. For the quarter, the Company had earnings of $0.30 per share, as compared with $1.01 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP earnings per share decreased to $0.30 per share, as compared with $1.27 per share in the corresponding prior-year period.

See the tables below for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $187 million, while debt on its balance sheet was $449 million.

As of October 28, 2023, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1.9 billion, 10.5% higher than at the end of the third quarter last year, including an approximate 6.0% impact from the strategic pull-forward of inventory into the third quarter to best position the Company for the upcoming holiday season. Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, merchandise inventories increased by 9.9% as compared with the third quarter of last year.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share for a total of $38 million.

As previously announced, the Company has paused dividends to increase balance sheet flexibility in support of longer-term strategic initiatives.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter.

Investing in Basketball Leadership

On November 16, 2023, Foot Locker and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multi-year partnership under which Foot Locker will serve as an official league marketing partner in the U.S. This collaboration, which builds on a partnership history dating back to 1999, will enable Foot Locker to meaningfully engage with fans throughout the NBA season – including at marquee league events such as NBA All-Star – while celebrating the intersection of basketball and sneaker culture.

Foot Locker also will receive media exposure across league platforms, including on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts and on NBA social media channels. Additionally, the partnership will be extended to Foot Locker's loyalty program, FLX, providing additional connection points for customers throughout the season.

In early November, Foot Locker rolled out its new global platform, The Heart of Sneakers, featuring a star-studded range of NBA talent including Nike's Kevin Durant, adidas' Anthony Edwards, Puma's LaMelo Ball and Under Armour's Steph Curry, in an engaging holiday campaign. The NBA partnership – supported by authentic brand campaigns – underscores Foot Locker's rich history and longstanding connection to basketball and sneaker culture.

Foot Locker also recently began rolling out its Home Court experience in select locations in the U.S. Home Court brings the excitement and passion of basketball to customers in a multi-branded concept designed with elevated merchandising and storytelling. By creating distinct, basketball-led experiences for its customers, as well as players, fans, creators and sneakerheads, Foot Locker is investing in its basketball leadership while also supporting category growth across its brand partners.

Announcing Entry into India

As part of its efforts to pursue growth through license partners in newer markets, while still focusing on core banners and regions, Foot Locker also announced today its entry into India in 2024. The Company has entered into long-term licensing agreements with two strong operators in India – Metro Brands Limited (MBL), one of India's largest footwear and accessories specialty retailers, and Nykaa Fashion, a highly curated fashion and ecommerce destination showcasing #FirstInFashion selections from both domestic and global brands, attracting over 17.6 million monthly visitors. Under the terms of the agreements, MBL is granted exclusive rights to own and operate Foot Locker stores within India and to sell authorized merchandise in Foot Locker stores. Nykaa Fashion will be the exclusive ecommerce partner and will operate the Foot Locker India website as well as retail authorized merchandise on a Foot Locker branded shop on the Nykaa platform.

These agreements will enable Foot Locker to efficiently access the large and growing sneaker market in India, consistent with the Company's efforts to strategically pursue growth opportunities in new markets, expand sneaker culture globally and bring Foot Locker's elevated, multi-brand experiences and strong vendor partnerships to even more people around the world.

Store Base Update

During the third quarter, the Company opened 22 new stores, remodeled, or relocated 36 stores, and closed 14 stores.

As of October 28, 2023, the Company operated 2,607 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 190 franchised stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia.

2023 Financial Outlook

Fiscal year 2023 represents the 53 weeks ending February 3, 2024. The Company's full year 2023 outlook, which includes the 53rd week, is summarized in the table below.

Note the Company still intends to update the market on its longer-term financial targets and updated capital allocation plans when it reports fourth quarter results.

Metric Prior Full Year

Guidance Updated Full

Year Guidance Fourth Quarter

Guidance Commentary Sales Change Down 8.0% to 9.0% Down 8.0% to 8.5% Down 2.0% to 4.0% Includes 1% annual lift from the 53rd week Comparable Sales Change Down 9.0% to 10.0% Down 8.5% to 9.0% Down 7.0% to 9.0%

Store Count Change Down ~9% Down ~7%

Delayed timing of store closures Square Footage Change Down ~4% Down ~2%



Licensing Revenue ~$17 million ~$15 million ~$5 million

Gross Margin 27.8% to 28.0% 27.8%-27.9% 27.0% to 27.2%

SG&A Rate 22.7% to 22.9% 22.8%-22.9% 22.7% to 23.0%

D&A ~$203 million ~$200 million ~$50 million

Interest ~$12 million ~$11 million ~$4 million

Non-GAAP Tax Rate ~ 33.0% ~36.0% ~33.0%-34.0%

Non-GAAP EPS $1.30-$1.50 $1.30-$1.40 $0.26-$0.36 Includes $0.11 from the 53rd week Adj. Capital Expenditures* ~$290 million ~$275 million

Project timing



* Adjusted Capex includes capitalized Technology expense

The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking capital expenditures and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company is hosting a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, November 29, 2023, to review these results and provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website before the start of the conference call. This conference call may be accessed live by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490, or via the Investor Relations section of footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 in Canada, and 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 5718718 through December 13, 2023. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from footlocker-inc.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, financial outlook, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors, which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2023, filed on March 27, 2023. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FOOT LOCKER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Periods ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts)





Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



2023



2022

Sales

$ 1,986



$ 2,173



$ 5,774



$ 6,413

Licensing revenue



3





3





10





9

Total revenue



1,989





2,176





5,784





6,422



































Cost of sales



1,443





1,477





4,149





4,323

Selling, general and administrative expenses



446





467





1,319





1,382

Depreciation and amortization



47





52





148





157

Impairment and other



6





20





59





38

Income from operations



47





160





109





522



































Interest expense, net



(2)





(3)





(7)





(13)

Other income / (expense), net



2





(14)





(1)





(33)

Income before income taxes



47





143





101





476

Income tax expense



19





47





42





154

Net income



28





96





59





322

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





—





—





1

Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 28



$ 96



$ 59



$ 323



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.30



$ 1.01



$ 0.63



$ 3.38

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



94.7





94.7





94.9





95.7



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will exclude (i) gains or losses related to our minority investments, (ii) impairments and other, and (iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how executive compensation is determined.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition, and not as an alternative, to our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

FOOT LOCKER, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)

Periods ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:





Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



2023





2022

Pre-tax income:































Income before income taxes

$ 47



$ 143



$ 101



$ 476

Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:





























Impairment and other (1)



6





20





59





38

Other income / expense (2)



(5)





14





(6)





32

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 48



$ 177



$ 154



$ 546



































After-tax income:































Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 28



$ 96



$ 59



$ 323

After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:





























Impairment and other, net of income tax benefit of $2, $5, $11, and $10 million, respectively (1)



4





15





48





28

Other income / expense, net of income tax (expense)/benefit of

$(1), $4, $(1), and $7 million, respectively (2)



(4)





10





(5)





25

Tax reserves benefit / charge (3)



—





—





(4)





5

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 28



$ 121



$ 98



$ 381



















Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



2023



2022

Earnings per share:































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.30



$ 1.01



$ 0.63



$ 3.38

Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:































Impairment and othe (1)



0.04





0.16





0.51





0.29

Other income / expense (2)



(0.04)





0.10





(0.06)





0.26

Tax reserves benefit / charge (3)



—





—





(0.04)





0.05

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.30



$ 1.27



$ 1.04



$ 3.98



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:

(1) For the third quarter of 2023, impairment and other included $7 million of reorganization costs, primarily related to severance and transformation consulting expense of $1 million. Additionally in the quarter, we recorded a $3 million net benefit from the settlement of lease obligations associated with Sidestep stores, partially offset by impairment on atmos U.S. assets of $1 million. For year-to-date 2023, impairment and other included transformation consulting expense of $27 million, impairment charges of $19 million, primarily accelerated tenancy charges on right-of-use assets for the closures of the Sidestep banner and certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and $12 million of reorganization costs, related to severance and the closure of the Sidestep banner, certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and a North American distribution center. For the third quarter of 2022, impairment and other charges included $17 million of transformation consulting, $2 million of severance costs for the closure of a North American distribution center, and $1 million of acquisition integration costs. For year-to-date 2022, impairment and other charges included $27 million of transformation consulting, $5 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges, $4 million of acquisition integration costs, and $2 million of severance costs related to the distribution center closure.

(2) For the third quarter of 2023, other income / expense consisted of a $3 million gain from the sale of a North American corporate office property and an additional $2 million gain from the second quarter sale of our Singapore and Malaysian Foot Locker businesses to our license partner. The 2023 year-to-date period also included $1 million of our share of losses related to equity method investments. Other income / expense for the third quarter of 2022 primarily consisted of a $15 million loss on minority investments, primarily due to a change in fair value of the investment in Retailors, Ltd., a publicly-listed entity, partially offset by an additional $1 million gain on the divestiture of the Team Sales business that occurred in the second quarter. The year-to-date 2022 amount includes $52 million of losses on minority investments, primarily from Retailors, Ltd., a $19 million gain on the Team Sales business divestiture, and $1 million of dividend income.

(3) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $4 million benefit related to income tax reserves due to a statute of limitations release. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $5 million charge related to income tax reserves due to the resolution of a foreign tax settlement.

FOOT LOCKER, INC. Sales by Banner (unaudited)

Periods ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022 (In millions)





Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



Constant

Currencies



Comparable

Sales



2023



2022



Constant

Currencies



Comparable

Sales

Foot Locker

$ 796



$ 852





(6.5) %



(4.9) %

$ 2,244



$ 2,411





(6.5) %



(5.0) % Champs Sports



311





406





(23.4)





(20.9)





932





1,266





(26.1)





(23.6)

Kids Foot Locker



189





181





4.4





5.0





502





516





(2.7)





(2.4)

WSS



163





162





0.6





(9.4)





458





438





4.6





(7.0)

Other



1





21





n.m.





n.m.





1





111





n.m.





n.m.

North America



1,460





1,622





(10.0)





(9.5)





4,137





4,742





(12.5)





(11.5)

Foot Locker



407





392





(5.6)





(3.9)





1,202





1,173





(0.6)





(1.3)

Sidestep



—





20





n.m.





n.m.





26





69





(63.8)





(38.3)

EMEA



407





412





(10.2)





(4.2)





1,228





1,242





(4.1)





(2.5)

Foot Locker



81





99





(16.2)





(1.2)





281





292





-





6.3

atmos



38





40





5.0





0.8





128





137





(0.7)





(2.8)

Asia Pacific



119





139





(10.1)





(0.5)





409





429





(0.2)





3.4

Total

$ 1,986



$ 2,173





(10.0) %



(8.0) %

$ 5,774



$ 6,413





(10.0) %



(8.9) %

FOOT LOCKER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In millions)





October 28,



October 29,





2023



2022

ASSETS

































Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 187



$ 351

Merchandise inventories



1,862





1,685

Other current assets



325





302







2,374





2,338

Property and equipment, net



884





897

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,182





2,449

Deferred taxes



91





65

Goodwill



763





764

Other intangible assets, net



407





424

Minority investments



630





722

Other assets



89





103





$ 7,420



$ 7,762



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 593



$ 522

Accrued and other liabilities



369





455

Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



6





6

Current portion of lease obligations



491





539







1,459





1,522

Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



443





448

Long-term lease obligations



1,994





2,212

Other liabilities



319





321

Total liabilities



4,215





4,503

Total shareholders' equity



3,205





3,259





$ 7,420



$ 7,762



FOOT LOCKER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In millions)





Thirty-nine weeks ended





October 28,



October 29,

($ in millions)

2023



2022

From operating activities:















Net income

$ 59



$ 322

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:















Non-cash impairment and other



20





5

Fair value adjustments to minority investments



—





52

Depreciation and amortization



148





157

Deferred income taxes



(5)





14

Share-based compensation expense



9





25

Gain on sales of businesses



(4)





(19)

Gain on sale of property



(3)





—

Change in assets and liabilities:















Merchandise inventories



(249)





(466)

Accounts payable



110





(58)

Accrued and other liabilities



(131)





(46)

Other, net



(52)





(18)

Net cash used in operating activities



(98)





(32)

From investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(165)





(218)

Purchase of business, net of cash acquired



—





(18)

Minority investments



(2)





(5)

Proceeds from sales of businesses



16





47

Proceeds from minority investments



—





12

Proceeds from sale of property



6





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(145)





(182)

From financing activities:















Dividends paid on common stock



(113)





(113)

Purchase of treasury shares



—





(129)

Payment of obligations under finance leases



(5)





(5)

Shares of common stock repurchased to satisfy tax withholding obligations



(10)





(1)

Treasury stock reissued under employee stock plan



3





3

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5





4

Contribution from non-controlling interest



—





4

Net cash used in financing activities



(120)





(237)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



4





(6)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(359)





(457)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



582





850

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 223



$ 393



FOOT LOCKER, INC. Store Count and Square Footage (unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:





January 28,



















October 28,



Relocations/





2023



Opened



Closed



2023



Remodels

Foot Locker U.S.



747





2





9





740





24

Foot Locker Canada



86





—





2





84





4

Champs Sports



486





1





12





475





6

Kids Foot Locker



394





2





4





392





9

WSS



115





16





2





129





—

Footaction



2





—





1





1





—

North America



1,830





21





30





1,821





43

Foot Locker Europe (1)



644





24





26





642





17

Sidestep



78





—





78





—





—

EMEA



722





24





104





642





17

Foot Locker Pacific



94





4





1





97





10

Foot Locker Asia



33





—





20





13





—

atmos



35





1





2





34





—

Asia Pacific



162





5





23





144





10

Total



2,714





50





157





2,607





70



Selling and gross square footage are as follows:



October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 (in thousands) Selling Gross Selling Gross Foot Locker U.S.

2,382

4,105

2,383

4,063 Foot Locker Canada

248

408

250

412 Champs Sports

1,879

2,940

1,778

2,792 Kids Foot Locker

751

1,267

760

1,271 WSS

1,067

1,341

1,332

1,600 Footaction

29

51

3

6 North America

6,356

10,112

6,506

10,144 Foot Locker Europe (1)

1,148

2,371

1,190

2,433 Sidestep

100

189

-

- EMEA

1,248

2,560

1,190

2,433 Foot Locker Pacific

204

315

235

356 Foot Locker Asia

126

233

52

98 atmos

37

66

35

61 Asia Pacific

367

614

322

515 Total

7,971

13,286

8,018

13,092





(1) Includes 16 and 14 Kids Foot Locker stores, and the related square footage, operating in Europe for January 28, 2023 and October 28, 2023, respectively.

