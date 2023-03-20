FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; COMPANY TO OUTLINE NEW LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY AT INVESTOR DAY

Total sales decreased by 0.3%; Comparable-store sales increased 4.2%

Fourth quarter EPS of $0.20 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97

Launching new "Lace Up" strategy with updated financial targets

Reset year in 2023 expected to result in Non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 - $3.65

Beyond 2023, new strategies to drive low- to mid-twenties adjusted EPS growth

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. The Company will host an Investor Day starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time where it will review these results and outline a new long-term growth strategy.

"Our team delivered a great finish to the year with strong fourth quarter results that capitalized on resilient Holiday demand and a compelling assortment and inventory position from our brand partners," said Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering 2023 with a focus on resetting the business – simplifying our operations and investing in our core banners and capabilities to position the Company for growth in 2024 and beyond."

Ms. Dillon continued, "We are proud of Foot Locker's role in influencing and serving the global sneaker community, and next year, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Foot Locker brand. We are incredibly excited to introduce our "Lace Up" plan with a new set of strategic imperatives and financial objectives that are designed to set us up for success for the next 50 years."

Fourth Quarter Results

Comparable-store sales grew by 4.2%, driven by increased traffic and improved access to high-quality inventory, resulting in broad-based strength across brands and regions.



Total sales decreased by 0.3%, to $2,334 million , compared with sales of $2,341 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the fourth quarter increased by 3.6%.

Please refer to the Sales by Banner table below for detailed sales performance by banner and region

Gross margin declined by 290 basis points compared with the prior-year period, driven mainly by higher markdowns on increased promotional activity across the industry.



SG&A decreased by 10 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with the prior year, with savings from the cost optimization program, offset by inflation.



Net income decreased to $19 million as compared with $103 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income decreased to $92 million from $148 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



as compared with in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income decreased to from in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. EPS decreased to $0.20 per share, versus $1.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP EPS decreased to $0.97 per share compared with EPS of $1.46 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $536 million, while debt on its balance sheet was $452 million. The Company's total cash position, net of debt, was $84 million, as compared with $347 million last year.

As of January 28, 2023, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1.6 billion, 29.8% higher than at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. For full-year 2022, the Company repurchased 4.1 million shares for a total of $129 million and paid a total of $150 million in dividends.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Store Base Update

During the fourth quarter, the Company opened 21 new stores, remodeled or relocated 45 stores, and closed 101 stores.

As of January 28, 2023, the Company operated 2,714 stores in 29 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 159 franchised stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia.

Asia Business Model

As part of its efforts to simplify its business model and focus on core banners and regions, the Company announced today that it is transforming its business model in Asia through the following actions:

Closing its stores and ecommerce in Hong Kong and Macau ;

and ; Converting its current owned and operated stores and ecommerce in Singapore and Malaysia to a license model;

and to a license model; Continuing to operate stores in South Korea ; and

; and Continuing to pursue growth in the region through license partners.

MAP Active, Indonesia's leading lifestyle retailer, who already partners with the Company in Indonesia and the Philippines, will take over the Company's store and ecommerce operations in Singapore and Malaysia, and seek to grow in those markets and new markets in the region over time.

2023 Financial Outlook

Fiscal year 2023 represents the 53 weeks ending February 3rd, 2024. The Company's full year 2023 outlook, which includes the 53rd week, is summarized in the table below.

Sales Change Down 3.5% to 5.5% including ~1% from the extra week Comparable Sales Change Down 3.5% to 5.5% Square Footage Change Down ~4% Licensing Revenue ~$20 million Gross Margin 30.8% to 31.0% SG&A Rate 22.6% to 22.8% D&A ~$205 million Interest ~$12 million Tax Rate 31.5% to 31.7% Non-GAAP EPS $3.35-$3.65 including $0.15 from the extra week Adj. Capital Expenditures* ~$305 million

* Adjusted Capex includes capitalized Technology expense

The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking capital expenditures and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Investor Day

At today's Investor Day, senior management will outline the Company's new "Lace Up" plan, designed to drive the next phase of Foot Locker, Inc.'s growth and create value for all of the Company's stakeholders, including team members, communities, and investors.

The "Lace Up" plan will be guided by the following set of new strategic imperatives:

Expand Sneaker Culture . Serve more sneaker occasions, provide more choice, and drive greater distinction.

Serve more sneaker occasions, provide more choice, and drive greater distinction. Power Up the Portfolio . Create more distinction among banners, including re-launching the Foot Locker brand, and transforming the Company's real estate footprint by opening new formats, shifting off-mall, and closing underperforming stores.

Create more distinction among banners, including re-launching the Foot Locker brand, and transforming the Company's real estate footprint by opening new formats, shifting off-mall, and closing underperforming stores. Deepen Our Relationship with Customers. Reset the Company's loyalty program and elevate the customer relationship through enhanced analytical capabilities.

Reset the Company's loyalty program and elevate the customer relationship through enhanced analytical capabilities. Be Best-in-Class Omni. Improve the customer experience online through the full shopping journey.

In connection with its new strategic direction, the Company has set the following long-term financial targets for fiscal years 2024 through 2026.

Financial Metric Target* Total Sales Growth 5% to 6% Comparable Sales Growth 3% to 4% Square Footage Growth Approximately 5% Adj. EBIT Margin Rate 8.5% to 9% by 2026 Adj. EPS Growth Low- to mid-twenties

* Growth rates are annual growth rates from 2023 on a 52-week basis

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Periods ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Fourth Quarter

Year-to-Date



2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales

$ 2,334

$ 2,341

$ 8,747

$ 8,958 Licensing revenue (1)



3



3



12



10 Total revenue



2,337



2,344



8,759



8,968

























Cost of sales



1,632



1,568



5,955



5,878 Selling, general and administrative expenses



521



525



1,903



1,851 Depreciation and amortization



51



55



208



197 Impairment and other



74



75



112



172 Income from operations



59



121



581



870

























Interest expense, net



(2)



(6)



(15)



(14) Other income / (expense), net (1)



(9)



32



(42)



384 Income from continuing operations before income taxes



48



147



524



1,240 Income tax expense



26



45



180



348 Net income from continuing operations



22



102

$ 344

$ 892 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(3)



—



(3)





Net income



19



102



341



892 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—



1



1



1 Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 19

$ 103

$ 342

$ 893

























Diluted earnings per share























Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 0.24

$ 1.02

$ 3.62

$ 8.61 Net loss per share from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.04)



—



(0.04)



— Net earnings per share attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 0.20

$ 1.02

$ 3.58

$ 8.61

























Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution



94.9



100.6



95.5



103.8





(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company has changed how it classifies licensing revenue received from partners operating

our stores in the Middle East and Asia. These amounts were previously classified as part of other income / (expense), net,

accordingly reclassifications have been made to prior period financial statements to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Company excludes all gains or losses associated with the minority investments to arrive at non-GAAP earnings; previously only certain amounts were adjusted. Those amounts not previously excluded from non-GAAP earnings during 2021, represented $17 million ($12 million, after tax or $0.12 per share), $27 million ($20 million after tax or $0.19 per share), and $27 million ($20 million or $0.21 per share) for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. For the full year, this represented income of $71 million ($52 million after tax or $0.50 per share) and was primarily related to our investment in Retailors, Ltd. Amounts recorded prior to 2021 were not significant. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will exclude (i) minority investments, (ii) impairments and other charges, and (iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how executive compensation is determined.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each respective item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition, and not as an alternative, to our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Periods ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:





























Fourth Quarter

Year-to-Date



2022

2021 (1)

2022

2021 (1) Pre-tax income:























Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$ 48

$ 147

$ 524

$ 1,240 Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other (2)



74



75



112



172 Other income / (expense), net (3)



9



(30)



41



(377) Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes

(non-GAAP)

$ 131

$ 192

$ 677

$ 1,035

























After-tax income:























Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 19

$ 103

$ 342

$ 893 After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other, net of income tax benefit of $11, $18, $21,

and $42, respectively (2)



63



57



91



130 Other income / (expense), net of income tax benefit/(expense) of

$2, $(8), $9, and $(99), respectively (3)



7



(22)



32



(278) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit

of $1, $-, $1, and $-, respectively (4)



3



—



3



— Tax reserves charge (5)



—



—



5



— Tax benefits related to tax law rate changes (6)



—



(1)



—



(1) Tax charge related to revaluation of certain intellectual property rights (7)



—



11



—



11 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 92

$ 148

$ 473

$ 755







































Fourth Quarter

Year-to-Date



2022

2021 (1)

2022

2021 (1) Earnings per share:























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable

to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 0.24

$ 1.02

$ 3.62

$ 8.61 Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other (2)



0.66



0.57



0.95



1.24 Other income / (expense), net (3)



0.07



(0.23)



0.33



(2.68) Tax reserves charge (5)



—



—



0.05



— Tax benefits related to tax law rate changes (6)



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01) Tax charge related to revaluation of certain intellectual property rights (7)



—



0.11



—



0.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.97

$ 1.46

$ 4.95

$ 7.27

Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:

(1) Non-GAAP results in the fourth quarter and full year periods of 2021 were affected by the change in presentation of minority investments discussed above, which excluded $27 million of income ($20 million after tax or $0.21 per share) in the fourth quarter and $71 million of income ($52 million after tax or $0.50 per share) year-to-date.



(2) For the fourth quarter of 2022, impairment and other charges included $53 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges. These were incurred as a result of the Company's planned wind down of the Sidestep banner, a review of underperforming stores, and the continued wind down of the remaining Footaction stores. Additionally, the Company recorded $20 million of primarily severance costs related to the Company's reorganization, $15 million of transformation consulting, $9 million of litigation costs related to an employment matter, and $8 million of Sidestep tradename asset impairment, partially offset by a $31 million benefit from the change in fair value of the atmos contingent consideration liability. For full year 2022, impairment and other charges included $58 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges, $42 million of transformation consulting, $22 million of primarily severance costs related to the reorganization, $9 million of litigation costs, and $8 million of Sidestep tradename asset impairment, and $4 million of acquisition integration costs, partially offset by a $31 million benefit from the fair value adjustment of the atmos contingent consideration liability.





For the fourth quarter and full year periods of 2021, impairment and other charges included $40 million and $92 million, respectively, of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges associated with the decision to exit Footaction stores and underperforming stores, $10 million and $42 million, respectively, of impairment of investments, and acquisition and integration costs of $10 million and $24 million, respectively. Additionally, the fourth quarter and full year periods of 2021 included $11 million and $15 million, respectively, of lease-related termination costs for several locations, $2 million and $4 million of support function reorganization costs, primarily severance, and a $2 million charge related to a tradename impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting these losses and charges was $7 million of additional insurance recovery recorded in impairment and other charges that related to the book value of property losses recorded in 2020.



(3) Other income / expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 consisted of a $9 million loss on the sale of our minority investment in Retailors, Ltd., a publicly-listed entity. The full year of 2022 also included $52 million of loss on the changes in fair value of the investment in Retailors, Ltd., partially offset by $1 million of dividend income from this investment, and our share of income related to our other equity method investments of $1 million. Additionally, we had a $19 million gain on the divestiture of the Team Sales business that occurred in the second quarter.





Other income/ expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 consisted of $27 million of fair value changes and our share of income related to our equity investments. For the full year, one of our minority investments, GOAT, which is measured using the fair value measurement alternative, received additional funding at a higher valuation resulting in a $290 million fair value adjustment in the second quarter. Additionally, our Retailors, Ltd. investment generated a gain of $77 million for the full year, which included an initial discount of $9 million. Other minority investments generated income of $3 million for the full year of 2021.





Other income for the thirteen weeks and fifty-two weeks ended January 29, 2022 also included $3 million and $7 million, respectively related to our insurance recovery from the 2020 social unrest, which is the amount by which the recovery exceeded the book value losses previously recorded.



(4) In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a charge to discontinued operations of $4 million ($3 million after tax) related to the resolution of a legal matter of a business we formerly operated.



(5) In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $5 million charge related to the Company's income tax reserves due to the resolution of a foreign tax settlement.



(6) In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $1 million in connection with a tax law change in the Netherlands.



(7) In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded tax charges related to the revaluation of certain intellectual property rights, pursuant to a non-U.S. advance pricing agreement of $11 million.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Sales by Banner

(unaudited)

Periods ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022

(In millions)







































Fourth Quarter



Full Year



2022

2021 Constant

Currencies

Comparable

Sales





2022

2021 Constant

Currencies

Comparable

Sales

Foot Locker $ 893 $ 799 12.6 % 13.2 %

$ 3,304 $ 3,295 0.7 % 0.9 % Champs Sports

415

472 (11.6)

(10.4)





1,681

1,939 (13.1)

(13.1)

Kids Foot Locker

192

181 6.1

4.1





708

724 (2.2)

(5.4)

WSS

166

139 19.4

10.6 (1)



604

195 209.7

n.m.

Other

15

135 n.m.

n.m.





126

742 n.m.

n.m.

North America

1,681

1,726 (2.1)

1.2





6,423

6,895 (6.6)

(7.2)

Foot Locker

455

426 15.7

12.7





1,628

1,565 16.5

14.1

Sidestep

25

19 50.6

40.0





94

76 38.4

23.0

EMEA

480

445 17.1

13.8





1,722

1,641 17.5

14.5

Foot Locker

122

121 6.9

5.7





414

373 19.5

16.0

atmos

51

49 71.7

n.m.





188

49 351.5

n.m.

Asia Pacific

173

170 25.7

5.7





602

422 58.1

16.0

Total $ 2,334 $ 2,341 3.6 % 4.2 %

$ 8,747 $ 8,958 0.9 % (1.9) %



(1) WSS' comp represents the month of January 2023.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In millions)





January 28,

January 29,



2023

2022 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 536

$ 804 Merchandise inventories



1,643



1,266 Other current assets



342



293





2,521



2,363 Property and equipment, net



920



917 Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,443



2,616 Deferred taxes



90



86 Goodwill



785



797 Other intangible assets, net



426



454 Minority investments



630



781 Other assets



92



121



$ 7,907

$ 8,135













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 492

$ 596 Accrued and other liabilities



568



561 Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



6



6 Current portion of lease obligations



544



572





1,610



1,735 Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



446



451 Long-term lease obligations



2,230



2,363 Other liabilities



328



343 Total liabilities



4,614



4,892 Total shareholders' equity



3,293



3,243



$ 7,907

$ 8,135

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Store Count and Square Footage

(unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:

























January 29,









January 28,

Relocations/



2022

Opened

Closed

2023

Remodels Foot Locker U.S. (1)

816

31

100

747

37 Foot Locker Canada

95

1

10

86

4 Champs Sports

525

3

42

486

6 Kids Foot Locker

410

22

22

410

22 WSS

98

17

—

115

4 Footaction

41

—

39

2

— North America

1,985

74

213

1,846

73 Foot Locker Europe

626

20

18

628

24 Sidestep

86

1

9

78

— EMEA

712

21

27

706

24 Foot Locker Pacific

94

1

1

94

15 Foot Locker Asia

30

3

—

33

— atmos

37

4

6

35

3 Asia Pacific

161

8

7

162

18 Total

2,858

103

247

2,714

115

Selling and gross square footage are as follows:





















January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 (in thousands)

Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross Foot Locker U.S. (1)

2,417

4,193

2,362

4,044 Foot Locker Canada

253

416

249

412 Champs Sports

1,905

2,985

1,792

2,809 Kids Foot Locker

748

1,274

772

1,306 WSS

958

1,217

1,138

1,435 Footaction

113

190

6

11 North America

6,394

10,275

6,319

10,017 Foot Locker Europe

1,074

2,249

1,131

2,329 Sidestep

104

196

97

186 EMEA

1,178

2,445

1,228

2,515 Foot Locker Pacific

188

294

213

325 Foot Locker Asia

114

199

126

233 atmos

36

63

37

63 Asia Pacific

338

556

376

621 Total

7,910

13,276

7,923

13,153





(1) Included in Foot Locker U.S. are 14 and 6 Lady Foot Locker stores as January 29, 2022 and January 28, 2023, respectively.

