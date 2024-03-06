FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS; ISSUES 2024 OUTLOOK

Total Sales Increased 2.0%; Comparable Sales Decreased 0.7%

Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker North America Comparable Sales Increased +5.2%

EPS Loss of $4.13 and Non-GAAP EPS Income of $0.38

Inventory Decreased 8.2% Year-over-Year

Anticipates Return to Positive Comparable Sales Growth and EBIT Margin Expansion in 2024

2024 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance of $1.50 - $1.70 including a Non-Recurring Charge of $0.10

Provides Update on Timing to Achieve Lace Up Plan Financial Targets

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report fourth quarter results ahead of our expectations, including meaningfully accelerated sales trends relative to the third quarter, earnings per share that exceeded our guidance range, and improvements across multiple KPIs. As we continued to deliver on the strategic imperatives of our Lace Up Plan, we built significant momentum through the holiday season, driven by full-price selling in addition to compelling promotions. We also proactively reinvested in markdowns to end the year with leaner inventory levels compared to our expectations."

Ms. Dillon continued, "As we continue evolving into a modern, omnichannel retailer for 'all things sneakers,' we are making important progress strengthening our brand partnerships, increasing customer engagement, transforming our real estate footprint, and driving growth in digital. We are especially excited about strengthening our basketball leadership position, including a successful activation at NBA All-Star 2024. To further build on our progress, we are leaning into strategic investments in digital, store experience, loyalty, and brand-building in 2024. The Foot Locker brand will celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year, and we are confident that our Lace Up Plan is positioning the Company for longer-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation, while laying the right foundation for our next 50 years of success."

Fourth Quarter Results

Total sales inclusive of the 53 rd week increased by 2.0%, to $2,380 million , as compared with sales of $2,334 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the fourth quarter increased by 1.5%.

week increased by 2.0%, to , as compared with sales of in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the fourth quarter increased by 1.5%. Comparable sales decreased by 0.7%, driven by a 210 basis-point impact from repositioning the Champs Sports banner, consumer softness, and changing vendor mix. Importantly, combined comparable sales increased 5.2% in the Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker North American banners.

Please refer to the Sales by Banner table below for detailed sales performance by banner and region.

Gross margin declined by 350 basis points as compared with the prior-year period, primarily as a result of higher markdowns, partially offset by occupancy leverage.

SG&A as a percentage of sales increased by 10 basis points compared with the prior-year period, with savings from the cost optimization program more than offset by inflation and investments in front-line wages and technology.

Fourth quarter net loss was $389 million , as compared with net income of $19 million in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $36 million , as compared with $92 million in the corresponding prior-year period.

, as compared with net income of in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was , as compared with in the corresponding prior-year period. Fourth quarter diluted loss per share was $4.13 , as compared with earnings per share of $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter results include a $0.12 contribution from the 53rd week of 2023. Non-GAAP earnings per share decreased to $0.38 in the fourth quarter, as compared with $0.97 in the corresponding prior-year period.

, as compared with earnings per share of in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter results include a contribution from the 53rd week of 2023. Non-GAAP earnings per share decreased to in the fourth quarter, as compared with in the corresponding prior-year period. Non-GAAP results exclude, among other items, non-cash charges of $478 million related to the Company's minority investments and $75 million related to the Company's partial settlement of its pension plan obligations. The Company assesses the carrying value of its minority investments for impairment whenever events or circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The pension settlement charge of $75 million represents the acceleration of losses that were previously deferred. As part of efforts to reduce pension plan obligations, the Company transferred the plan's registered assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract, under which an insurance company is required to directly pay and administer pension payments to certain pension plan participants, or their designated beneficiaries.

See the tables below for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $297 million, and total debt was $447 million.

As of February 3, 2024, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1,509 million, 8.2% lower than at the end of the fourth quarter last year. Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, merchandise inventories decreased by 7.8% as compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

Store Base Update

During the fourth quarter, the Company opened 29 new stores, remodeled, or relocated 66 stores, and closed 113 stores.

As of February 3, 2024, the Company operated 2,523 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 202 licensed stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia.

2024 Financial Outlook and Update on Timing to Achieve Lace Up Financial Targets and Capital Allocation

Mike Baughn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "We maintain conviction in the longer-term earnings potential that our Lace Up plan will generate and reiterate the 8.5-9% EBIT margin target communicated at our March 2023 Investor Day. Given our lower starting point exiting 2023, we expect a two-year delay in achieving that goal and now see reaching that target by 2028."

Mr. Baughn continued, "As our margins and cash flows improve, we will continue to prioritize investing in our business, and enhancing financial flexibility to continue to support our strategic objectives. In that context, 2024 will serve as a cash rebuilding year, and we, therefore, are not resuming a dividend at this time. We are confident, however, that our strategy will unlock longer-term shareholder value, including a return to quarterly dividends and share repurchases over time."

The Company's full year 2024 outlook, representing the 52 weeks ending February 1, 2025, is summarized in the table below.

Note that the Company's full-year EPS guidance includes an approximate $0.10 non-recurring charge in the second quarter of 2024 from the anticipated rollout to the rest of North America of its enhanced FLX loyalty program. This charge is anticipated as loyalty points will be converted into additional benefits for the Company's customers.

Metric Full Year 2024

Guidance Commentary

Sales Change -1.0% to +1.0% ~1% annual headwind from lapping 53rd week in 2023 Comparable Sales Change +1.0 to +3.0% ‌ Store Count Change Down ~4% ‌ Square Footage Change Down ~1% ‌ Licensing Revenue ~$17 million ‌ Gross Margin 29.8% to 30.0% Lower markdowns year-on-year SG&A Rate 24.4% to 24.6% Ongoing investment spending D&A $210 to $215 million ‌ EBIT Margin 2.8% to 3.2% ‌ Net Interest ~$12 million ‌ Non-GAAP Tax Rate 35.0%-36.0% ‌ Non-GAAP EPS $1.50-$1.70 ‌ Adj. Capital Expenditures* $345 million ‌



* Adjusted Capex includes capitalized Technology expense

The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking EBIT, capital expenditures, and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, March 6, 2024, to review its fourth quarter 2023 results and provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website before the start of the conference call. The call may be accessed live by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490, or via footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register. An archived replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour following the end of the call through March 20, 2024 by calling 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 in Canada, and 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 5612202. A webcast replay will also be available at footlocker-inc.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, financial outlook, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors, which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2023, filed on March 27, 2023. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FOOT LOCKER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Periods ended February 3, 2024 and January 28, 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts)





Fourth Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



2023



2022

Sales

$ 2,380



$ 2,334



$ 8,154



$ 8,747

Licensing revenue



4





3





14





12

Total revenue



2,384





2,337





8,168





8,759



























Cost of sales



1,746





1,632





5,895





5,955

Selling, general and administrative expenses



533





521





1,852





1,903

Depreciation and amortization



51





51





199





208

Impairment and other



21





74





80





112

Income from operations



33





59





142





581



























Interest expense, net



(2)





(2)





(9)





(15)

Other (expense) income, net



(555)





(9)





(556)





(42)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes



(524)





48





(423)





524

Income tax (benefit) expense



(135)





26





(93)





180

Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(389)





22





(330)





344

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(3)





—





(3)

Net (loss) income



(389)





19





(330)





341

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





—





—





1

Net (loss) income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ (389)



$ 19



$ (330)



$ 342



























Diluted earnings per share































(Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ (4.13)



$ 0.24



$ (3.51)



$ 3.62

Net loss per share from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ —



$ (0.04)



$ —



$ (0.04)

Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ (4.13)



$ 0.20



$ (3.51)



$ 3.58



































Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



94.4





94.9





94.2





95.5



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will exclude (i) gains or losses related to our minority investments, (ii) impairments and other, and (iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how executive compensation is determined.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Periods ended February 3, 2024 and January 28, 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition, and not as an alternative, to our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:









Fourth Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



2023



2022

Pre-tax income:































(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (524)



$ 48



$ (423)



$ 524

Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:





























Impairment and other (1)



21





74





80





112

Other expense / income (2)



554





9





548





41

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 51



$ 131



$ 205



$ 677



































After-tax income:































Net (loss) income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ (389)



$ 19



$ (330)



$ 342

After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:





























Impairment and other, net of income tax benefit of $7, $11, $18, and $21 million, respectively (1)



14





63





62





91

Other expense / income, net of income tax benefit of $143, $2, $142, and $9 million, respectively (2)



411





7





406





32

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit of $-, $1, $-, and $1, respectively (3)



—





3





—





3

Tax reserves benefit / charge (4)



—





—





(4)





5

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 36



$ 92



$ 134



$ 473







Fourth Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



2023



2022

Earnings per share:































(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ (4.13)



$ 0.20



$ (3.51)



$ 3.58

Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:































Impairment and other (1)



0.15





0.66





0.66





0.95

Other expense / income (2)



4.36





0.07





4.31





0.33

Net loss from discontinued operations (3)



—





0.04





—





0.04

Tax reserves benefit / charge (4)



—





—





(0.04)





0.05

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.38



$ 0.97



$ 1.42



$ 4.95



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:



(1) For the fourth quarter of 2023, impairment and other included $11 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges. These were incurred as part of the Company's annual review of underperforming stores and the planned wind down of its U.S. atmos stores, partially offset by a net benefit from the settlement of lease obligations associated with Sidestep store closures. In addition, the Company recorded intangible asset impairment of $9 million on an atmos tradename and reorganization costs of $5 million. These charges were partially offset by a $4 million reduction in the fair value of the atmos contingent consideration liability. For fiscal year 2023, impairment and other included impairment charges of $30 million from a review of underperforming stores and accelerated tenancy charges on right-of-use assets for closures of the Sidestep banner and certain Foot Locker Asia stores. Additionally, the Company incurred transformation consulting expense of $27 million and reorganization costs of $17 million primarily related to severance and the closures of the Sidestep banner, certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and a North American distribution center. The fiscal year also included the atmos intangible asset impairment of $9 million, partially offset by the $4 million reduction in the fair value of the atmos contingent consideration.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Periods ended February 3, 2024 and January 28, 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments (continued):





For the fourth quarter of 2022, impairment and other charges included $53 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges. These were incurred as a result of the Company's planned wind down of the Sidestep banner, a review of underperforming stores, and the continued wind down of the remaining Footaction stores. Additionally, the Company recorded $20 million of primarily severance costs related to a reorganization, $15 million of transformation consulting, $9 million of litigation costs related to an employment matter, and $8 million of Sidestep tradename asset impairment, partially offset by a $31 million reduction in the fair value of the atmos contingent consideration liability. For fiscal year 2022, impairment and other charges included $58 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges, $42 million of transformation consulting, $22 million of primarily severance costs related to a reorganization, $9 million of litigation costs related to an employment matter, $8 million of Sidestep tradename asset impairment, and $4 million of acquisition integration costs, partially offset by a $31 million reduction in the fair value of the atmos contingent consideration liability.



(2) For the fourth quarter of 2023, other income / expense primarily consisted of a $478 million non-cash charge on minority investments and a $75 million charge related to the partial settlement of pension plan obligations. The adjustment related to the Company's minority investments was triggered by an assessment of impairment. During the fourth quarter, as part of efforts to reduce pension plan obligations, the Company transferred approximately $109 million of its U.S. Qualified pension plan registered assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract, under which an insurance company is required to directly pay and administer pension payments to certain pension plan participants, or their designated beneficiaries. In connection with this transaction, the Company recorded a non-cash pretax settlement charge of $75 million. This settlement charge accelerated the recognition of previously unrecognized losses in "Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss." Additionally, fiscal year 2023 also included a $3 million gain from the sale of a North American corporate office property, a $3 million gain from the sale of the Singapore and Malaysian Foot Locker businesses to a license partner, and $2 million of the Company's share of losses related to equity method investments. Other income / expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 consisted of a $9 million loss on the sale of the minority investment in Retailors, Ltd. Fiscal year 2022 also included a $53 million loss on the changes in fair value of the investment in Retailors, Ltd., partially offset by $1 million of dividend income from this investment, and the Company's share of income related to other equity method investments of $1 million. Additionally, the Company recognized a $19 million gain on the divestiture of the Team Sales business that occurred in the second quarter of 2022.



(3) In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a charge to discontinued operations of $4 million ($3 million after tax) related to the resolution of a legal matter of a business it formerly operated.





(4) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $4 million benefit related to income tax reserves due to a statute of limitations release. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $5 million charge related to income tax reserves due to the resolution of a foreign tax settlement.



FOOT LOCKER, INC. Sales by Banner (unaudited)

Periods ended February 3, 2024 and January 28, 2023 (In millions)





Fourth Quarter



Year-to-Date





2023



2022



Constant

Currencies



Comparable

Sales



2023



2022



Constant

Currencies



Comparable

Sales

Foot Locker

$ 961



$ 893





7.5 %



4.8 %

$ 3,205



$ 3,304





(2.7) %



(2.3) % Champs Sports



372





415





(10.4)





(10.4)





1,304





1,681





(22.2)





(20.4)

Kids Foot Locker



214





192





11.5





6.9





716





708





1.1





0.2

WSS



182





166





9.6





(6.1)





640





604





6.0





(6.8)

Other



—





15





n.m.





n.m.





1





126





n.m.





n.m.

North America



1,729





1,681





2.8





(0.7)





5,866





6,423





(8.5)





(8.7)

Foot Locker



495





455





5.1





0.3





1,697





1,628





1.0





(0.8)

Sidestep



—





25





n.m.





n.m.





26





94





n.m.





n.m.

EMEA



495





480





(0.4)





(1.0)





1,723





1,722





(3.1)





(2.1)

Foot Locker



106





122





(10.7)





0.6





387





414





(3.1)





4.7

atmos



50





51





3.9





(1.8)





178





188





0.5





(2.1)

Asia Pacific



156





173





(6.4)





(0.2)





565





602





(2.0)





2.6

Total

$ 2,380



$ 2,334





1.5 %



(0.7) %

$ 8,154



$ 8,747





(7.0) %



(6.7) %

FOOT LOCKER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In millions)





February 3,



January 28,





2024



2023

ASSETS

































Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 297



$ 536

Merchandise inventories



1,509





1,643

Other current assets



419





342







2,225





2,521

Property and equipment, net



930





920

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,188





2,443

Deferred taxes



114





90

Goodwill



768





785

Other intangible assets, net



399





426

Minority investments



152





630

Other assets



92





92





$ 6,868



$ 7,907



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 366



$ 492

Accrued and other liabilities



428





568

Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



5





6

Current portion of lease obligations



492





544







1,291





1,610

Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



442





446

Long-term lease obligations



2,004





2,230

Other liabilities



241





328

Total liabilities



3,978





4,614

Total shareholders' equity



2,890





3,293





$ 6,868



$ 7,907



FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In millions)



($ in millions)

2023



2022

From operating activities:















Net income

$ (330)



$ 341

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:















Non-cash impairment and other



40





67

Pension settlement charge



75





—

Fair value adjustments to minority investments



478





61

Fair value change in contingent consideration



(4)





(31)

Depreciation and amortization



199





208

Deferred income taxes



(136)





21

Share-based compensation expense



13





31

Gain on sales of businesses



(3)





(19)

Gain on sale of property



(3)





—

Change in assets and liabilities:











(397)

Merchandise inventories



120





(101)

Accounts payable



(122)





(1)

Accrued and other liabilities



(109)





—

Other, net



(127)





(7)

Net cash provided by operating activities



91





173

From investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(242)





(285)

Purchase of business, net of cash acquired



—





(14)

Minority investments



(2)





(5)

Proceeds from sales of businesses



16





47

Proceeds from minority investments



—





95

Proceeds from sale of property



6





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(222)





(162)

From financing activities:















Proceeds from the revolving credit facility



146





—

Repayment of the revolving credit facility



(146)





—

Purchase of treasury shares



—





(129)

Dividends paid on common stock



(113)





(150)

Payment of obligations under finance leases



(6)





(6)

Shares of common stock repurchased to satisfy tax withholding obligations



(10)





(1)

Treasury stock reissued under employee stock plan



4





3

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5





6

Purchase of non-controlling interest



—





(2)

Net cash used in financing activities



(120)





(279)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



3





—

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(248)





(268)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



582





850

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 334



$ 582



FOOT LOCKER, INC. Store Count and Square Footage (unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:





January 28,



















February 3,



Relocations/





2023



Opened



Closed



2024



Remodels

Foot Locker U.S.



747





7





31





723





50

Foot Locker Canada



86





1





2





85





6

Champs Sports



486





1





83





404





14

Kids Foot Locker



394





11





15





390





23

WSS



115





28





2





141





—

Footaction



2





—





1





1





—

North America



1,830





48





134





1,744





93

Foot Locker Europe (1)



644





25





32





637





30

Sidestep



78





—





78





—





—

EMEA



722





25





110





637





30

Foot Locker Pacific



94





5





1





98





13

Foot Locker Asia



33





—





20





13





—

atmos



35





1





5





31





—

Asia Pacific



162





6





26





142





13

Total



2,714





79





270





2,523





136



Selling and gross square footage are as follows:





January 28, 2023



February 3, 2024

(in thousands)

Selling



Gross



Selling



Gross

Foot Locker U.S.



2,362





4,044





2,401





4,080

Foot Locker Canada



249





412





259





426

Champs Sports



1,792





2,809





1,539





2,421

Kids Foot Locker



756





1,272





780





1,304

WSS



1,138





1,435





1,458





1,757

Footaction



6





11





3





6

North America



6,303





9,983





6,440





9,994

Foot Locker Europe (1)



1,147





2,363





1,208





2,470

Sidestep



97





186





—





—

EMEA



1,244





2,549





1,208





2,470

Foot Locker Pacific



213





325





243





366

Foot Locker Asia



126





233





52





98

atmos



37





63





28





48

Asia Pacific



376





621





323





512

Total



7,923





13,153





7,971





12,976





(1) Includes 16 and 13 Kids Foot Locker stores, and the related square footage, operating in Europe for January 28, 2023 and February 3, 2024, respectively.

