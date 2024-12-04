FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS; UPDATES 2024 OUTLOOK

Total Sales Down 1.4% Year-over-Year and Comparable Sales Up 2.4%

Gross Margin Expansion of 230 Basis Points Year-over-Year

Loss of $0.34 per Share and Non-GAAP Earnings of $0.33 per Share

Inventory Decreased 6.3% Year-over-Year

Updating Full-Year Sales and Non-GAAP EPS Outlook

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team's continued focus on execution drove positive comparable sales trends and meaningful gross margin expansion in the quarter. However, our third quarter top- and bottom-line performance fell short of our expectations. Consumer spending trends softened following the peak Back-to-School period in August, and the promotional environment was more elevated than anticipated. At the same time, we continued to demonstrate progress with our Lace Up Plan, including further cementing our leadership position at the heart of basketball and sneaker culture. In the quarter, we continued the rollout of our Foot Locker 'Home Court' experience in collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand, and we also announced a multi-year partnership with the legendary Chicago Bulls franchise."

Ms. Dillon continued, "While our trends in early November landed below our expectations as consumers held back their spending ahead of the holiday season, we saw a meaningful and positive acceleration over the key Thanksgiving week period, especially in stores. Despite that strong performance, we are taking a more cautious view and are lowering our full-year sales and earnings outlook due to a more promotional environment and softer consumer demand outside of key selling periods. We remain focused on unlocking opportunities through our new Reimagined stores and refresh program, revamped digital experience, including the recent launch of our new mobile app, and stronger customer engagement through our enhanced FLX Rewards Program. We are confident that our strategies will drive sustainable shareholder value creation as we progress towards our 8.5-9% EBIT margin target by 2028."

Third Quarter Results

Total sales were down 1.4%, to $1,958 million , as compared with sales of $1,986 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter decreased by 2.2%.





, as compared with sales of in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter decreased by 2.2%. Comparable sales increased by 2.4%, including global Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker comparable sales growth of 2.8%. Notably, the Champs Sports and WSS banners saw positive comparable sales growth of 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively.



Please refer to the Sales by Banner table below for detailed sales performance by banner and region.

Gross margin increased by 230 basis points as compared with the prior-year period, which was led by reduced markdown levels. Gross margin trends accelerated from the second quarter of 2024, but performance was below expectations given an elevated promotional environment.





SG&A as a percentage of sales increased by 210 basis points as compared with the prior-year period, driven by technology and brand-building investments, partially offset by savings from the cost optimization program and ongoing expense discipline.





Third quarter net loss was $33 million , as compared with net income of $28 million in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $31 million for the third quarter, as compared with net income of $28 million in the corresponding prior-year period.





, as compared with net income of in the corresponding prior-year period. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was for the third quarter, as compared with net income of in the corresponding prior-year period. Third quarter loss per share was $0.34 , as compared with earnings of $0.30 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP earnings were $0.33 per share in the third quarter, as compared with Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 in the corresponding prior-year period.





, as compared with earnings of per share in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP earnings were per share in the third quarter, as compared with Non-GAAP earnings per share of in the corresponding prior-year period. Non-GAAP results exclude, among other items, non-cash impairment charges of $25 million related to the atmos tradename following a strategic review of the atmos business and a charge of $35 million related to impairment to the carrying value of a minority investment, which is regularly assessed whenever events or circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable.



See the tables below for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $211 million, while total debt was $445 million.

As of November 2, 2024, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1.7 billion, 6.3% lower than at the end of the third quarter last year. Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, merchandise inventories decreased by 6.9% as compared with the third quarter of last year.

Store Base Update

During the third quarter, the Company opened 10 new stores and closed 24 stores. Also during the quarter, the Company remodeled or relocated 20 stores and refreshed 167 stores to our updated design standards, which incorporate key elements of our current brand design specifications.

As of November 2, 2024, the Company operated 2,450 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 214 licensed stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia.

Lowering 2024 Sales and Non-GAAP EPS Outlook

The Company's full year 2024 outlook, representing the 52 weeks ending February 1, 2025, is summarized in the table below.

Metric Prior Full Year

Guidance Updated Full Year

Guidance Fourth Quarter

Guidance Commentary

Sales Change -1.0% to +1.0% -1.5% to -1.0% -3.5% to -1.5% ~$100 million headwind from 53rd week in 2023

Comparable Sales Change +1.0% to +3.0% +1.0% to +1.5% +1.5% to +3.5%



Store Count Change Down ~4% Down ~4%





Square Footage Change Down ~2% Down ~2%





Licensing Revenue ~$17 million ~$16 million ~$4 million



Gross Margin 29.5% to 29.7% 28.7% to 28.8% 29.0% to 29.2% Promotional pressure

SG&A Rate 24.1% to 24.3% 24.0% to 24.1% 22.3% to 22.5% Investment spending

D&A $210 to $215 million ~$203 million ~$50 million



EBIT Margin 2.8% to 3.2% 2.3% to 2.5% 4.5% to 5.0%



Net Interest ~$10 million ~$8 million ~$2 million



Non-GAAP Tax Rate 33.0% to 34.0% ~34.0% 33.0% to 34.0%



Non-GAAP EPS $1.50 to $1.70 $1.20 to $1.30 $0.70 to $0.80 Includes $0.09 drag from non-recurring FLX charge in 2Q

Capital Expenditures $275 million $270 million





Adj. Capital Expenditures* $330 million $320 million

Includes ~$50 million in technology investment reflected in operating cash flows

* Adjusted Capital Expenditures includes Software-as-a-Service contracts that are amortized through operating expenses over their contract terms.



The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking EBIT, non-GAAP tax rate, and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Foot Locker, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Periods ended November 2, 2024 and October 28, 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts)



Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2024



2023



2024



2023

Sales

$ 1,958



$ 1,986



$ 5,728



$ 5,774

Licensing revenue



3





3





12





10

Total revenue



1,961





1,989





5,740





5,784



























Cost of sales



1,378





1,443





4,086





4,149

Selling, general and administrative expenses



482





446





1,419





1,319

Depreciation and amortization



51





47





153





148

Impairment and other



38





6





61





59

Income from operations



12





47





21





109



























Interest expense, net



(2)





(2)





(6)





(7)

Other (expense) income, net



(35)





2





(41)





(1)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(25)





47





(26)





101

Income tax expense



8





19





11





42

Net (loss) income

$ (33)



$ 28



$ (37)



$ 59



























Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.34)



$ 0.30



$ (0.38)



$ 0.63

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



95.0





94.7





94.9





94.9



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will exclude (i) gains or losses related to our minority investments, (ii) impairments and other, and (iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in allowing a more direct comparison of our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how executive compensation is determined.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition, and not as an alternative, to our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

Foot Locker, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) Periods ended November 2, 2024 and October 28, 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:





Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2024



2023



2024



2023

Pre-tax (loss) income:































(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (25)



$ 47



$ (26)



$ 101

Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:





























Impairment and other (1)



38





6





61





59

Other income / expense (2)



35





(5)





37





(6)

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 48



$ 48



$ 72



$ 154



































After-tax (loss) income:































Net (loss) income

$ (33)



$ 28



$ (37)



$ 59

After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:





























Impairment and other, net of income tax benefit of $9, $2, $13, and $11 million, respectively (1)



29





4





48





48

Other income / expense, net of income tax expense of $-, $1, $-, and $1 million, respectively (2)



35





(4)





37





(5)

Tax reserves benefit (3)



—





—





—





(4)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 31



$ 28



$ 48



$ 98



















Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2024



2023



2024



2023

Earnings per share:































Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.34)



$ 0.30



$ (0.38)



$ 0.63

Diluted per share amounts excluded from GAAP:































Impairment and other (1)



0.31





0.04





0.51





0.51

Other income / expense (2)



0.36





(0.04)





0.38





(0.06)

Tax reserves benefit (3)



—





—





—





(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.51



$ 1.04





Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments: (1) Included in the third quarter of 2024 impairment and other were (i) $25 million of impairment related to the atmos tradename following a strategic review of the atmos business, (ii) $7 million of reorganization costs primarily related to the announced closure and relocation of the Company's global headquarters and (iii) $6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets accelerated tenancy charges related to the shutdown of our business operating in South Korea, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The Company will close all stores operating in those regions as it focuses on improving the overall results of its international operations. For the year-to-date period of 2024, the Company recorded an additional $16 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets related to its decision to exit the underperforming operations and the closure and sublease of an unprofitable store in Europe, as well as a $7 million loss accrual for legal claims. For the third quarter of 2023, impairment and other included $7 million of reorganization costs, primarily related to severance and transformation consulting expense of $1 million. Additionally in the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $3 million net benefit from the settlement of lease obligations associated with Sidestep stores, partially offset by impairment on atmos U.S. assets of $1 million. For the year-to-date period of 2023, impairment and other included transformation consulting expense of $27 million, impairment charges of $19 million, primarily accelerated tenancy charges on right-of-use assets for the closures of the Sidestep banner and certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and $12 million of reorganization costs, related to severance and the closure of the Sidestep banner, certain Foot Locker Asia stores, and a North American distribution center. (2) Included in the third quarter of 2024 other income / expense was a $35 million impairment charge related to a minority investment. The Company evaluates the minority investment for impairment whenever events or circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the investment may not be recoverable and that impairment is other than temporary. If an indication of impairment occurs, the Company evaluates recoverability of the carrying value based on the fair value of the minority investment. If an impairment is indicated, the Company adjusts the carrying values of the investment downward, if necessary, to their estimated fair values. For the year-to-date period of 2024, the adjustments to other income / expense included$2 million of the Company's share of losses related to equity method investments. For the third quarter of 2023, other income / expense consisted of a $3 million gain from the sale of a North American corporate office property and an additional $2 million gain from the 2023 second quarter sale of the Singapore and Malaysian Foot Locker businesses to a license partner. The 2023 year-to-date period also included $1 million of the Company's share of losses related to equity method investments. (3) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $4 million benefit related to income tax reserves due to a statute of limitations release.

Foot Locker, Inc. Sales by Banner (unaudited) Periods ended November 2, 2024 and October 28, 2023 (In millions)



Third Quarter



Year-to-Date





2024



2023



Constant

Currencies



Comparable

Sales



2024



2023



Constant

Currencies



Comparable

Sales

Foot Locker

$ 769



$ 796





(3.3) %



1.6 %

$ 2,282



$ 2,244





1.8 %



2.6 % Champs Sports



286





311





(8.0)





2.8





821





932





(11.8)





(5.1)

Kids Foot Locker



183





189





(3.2)





3.2





520





502





3.6





3.2

WSS



167





163





2.5





1.8





482





458





5.2





(3.4)

Other



—





1





n.m.





n.m.





1





1





—





n.m.

North America



1,405





1,460





(3.7)





2.1





4,106





4,137





(0.7)





0.3

Foot Locker



445





407





6.1





6.4





1,284





1,202





6.0





5.3

Sidestep



—





—





n.m.





n.m.





—





26





(100.0)





n.m.

EMEA



445





407





6.1





6.4





1,284





1,228





3.7





5.3

Foot Locker



77





81





(8.6)





(5.6)





236





281





(15.7)





(5.5)

atmos



31





38





(18.4)





(11.2)





102





128





(13.3)





(6.2)

Asia Pacific



108





119





(11.8)





(7.3)





338





409





(14.9)





(5.7)

Total

$ 1,958



$ 1,986





(2.2) %



2.4 %

$ 5,728



$ 5,774





(0.7) %



1.0 %

Foot Locker, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In millions)





November 2,



October 28,





2024



2023

ASSETS

































Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 211



$ 187

Merchandise inventories



1,744





1,862

Assets held for sale



10





—

Other current assets



421





325







2,386





2,374

Property and equipment, net



906





884

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,102





2,182

Deferred taxes



135





91

Goodwill



761





763

Other intangible assets, net



365





407

Minority investments



115





630

Other assets



92





89





$ 6,862



$ 7,420



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 501



$ 593

Accrued and other liabilities



428





369

Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



5





6

Current portion of lease obligations



492





491

Liabilities held for sale



6





—







1,432





1,459

Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



440





443

Long-term lease obligations



1,898





1,994

Other liabilities



224





319

Total liabilities



3,994





4,215

Total shareholders' equity



2,868





3,205





$ 6,862



$ 7,420



Foot Locker, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In millions)



Thirty-nine weeks ended





November 2,



October 28,

($ in millions)

2024



2023

From operating activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (37)



$ 59

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:















Non-cash impairment and other



47





20

Fair value adjustment to minority investment



35





—

Depreciation and amortization



153





148

Deferred income taxes



(35)





(5)

Share-based compensation expense



19





9

Gain on sales of businesses



—





(4)

Gain on sale of property



—





(3)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Merchandise inventories



(243)





(249)

Accounts payable



137





110

Accrued and other liabilities



29





(131)

Other, net



(7)





(52)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



98





(98)

From investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(185)





(165)

Minority investments



(1)





(2)

Proceeds from minority investments



1





—

Proceeds from sales of businesses



—





16

Proceeds from sale of property



—





6

Net cash used in investing activities



(185)





(145)

From financing activities:















Payment of debt issuance costs



(4)





—

Dividends paid on common stock



—





(113)

Shares of common stock repurchased to satisfy tax withholding obligations



(5)





(10)

Payment of obligations under finance leases



(4)





(5)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5





5

Treasury stock reissued under employee stock plan



2





3

Net cash used in financing activities



(6)





(120)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



1





4

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(92)





(359)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



334





582

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 242



$ 223



Foot Locker, Inc. Store Count and Square Footage (unaudited) Store activity is as follows:





February 3,



















November 2,



Relocations/





2024



Opened



Closed



2024



Remodels

Foot Locker U.S.



723





1





33





691





123

Foot Locker Canada



85





—





1





84





22

Champs Sports



404





—





14





390





2

Kids Foot Locker



390





2





16





376





77

WSS



141





7





—





148





3

Footaction



1





—





—





1





—

North America



1,744





10





64





1,690





227

Foot Locker Europe (1)



637





8





25





620





55

EMEA



637





8





25





620





55

Foot Locker Pacific



98





1





2





97





13

Foot Locker Asia



13





—





—





13





—

atmos



31





—





1





30





2

Asia Pacific



142





1





3





140





15

Total



2,523





19





92





2,450





297



Selling and gross square footage are as follows:



October 28, 2023



November 2, 2024

(in thousands)

Selling



Gross



Selling



Gross

Foot Locker U.S.



2,383





4,063





2,366





3,999

Foot Locker Canada



250





412





257





423

Champs Sports



1,778





2,792





1,491





2,345

Kids Foot Locker



760





1,271





767





1,282

WSS



1,332





1,600





1,531





1,844

Footaction



3





6





3





6

North America



6,506





10,144





6,415





9,899

Foot Locker Europe (1)



1,190





2,433





1,192





2,422

EMEA



1,190





2,433





1,192





2,422

Foot Locker Pacific



235





356





250





377

Foot Locker Asia



52





98





52





98

atmos



35





61





28





47

Asia Pacific



322





515





330





522

Total



8,018





13,092





7,937





12,843





(1) Includes 13 and 8 Kids Foot Locker stores, and the related square footage, operating in Europe for February 3, 2024 and November 2, 2024, respectively.

