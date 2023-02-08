FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO HOST INVESTOR DAY AND RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that the Company will report financial results for its fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 20, 2023, followed by an Investor Day event later that morning in New York City.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the senior leadership team to discuss the Company's long-term strategic priorities, growth initiatives, and financial objectives, in addition to 2022 results. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible at footlocker-inc.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

Additional details and a link to the webcast will be provided closer to the event date.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact:

Robert Higginbotham

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

[email protected]

(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:

Olivia Mata

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(815) 763-3159

SOURCE Foot Locker IR