FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE BERNSTEIN 39th ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Mary Dillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert Higginbotham, Interim Chief Financial Officer will present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31st at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live link to the audio fireside chat will be accessible on footlocker-inc. com , and the replay will be available on Thursday, June 1st at 8:00 a.m. ET on the website for 180 days following the event.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc. com .

Investor Contact:

Robert Higginbotham

Interim Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:

Olivia Mata

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(815) 763-3159

SOURCE Foot Locker IR