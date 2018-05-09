Foot Locker, Inc. To Report First Quarter Financial Results On Friday, May 25, 2018

Press Release to be issued before the U.S. markets open on May 25, followed by a 9 a.m. EDT Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its first quarter ended May 5, 2018 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, May 25, 2018. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. EDT, during which the Company will discuss these results and the outlook for the remainder of 2018.

The first quarter conference call may be accessed live by dialing 1-866-906-4691 (U.S. and Canada) or +44 203-107-0289 (International), with the passcode 5087467, or via the Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at http://www.footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to download any necessary software. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours following the end of the call at 1-855-859-2056 with the passcode 5087467 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 with passcode 5087467 (International) through June 8, 2018. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from the same Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at http://www.footlocker-inc.com.  

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that, as of May 5, 2018, operated approximately 3,278 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, footlocker.com, and SIX02.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

