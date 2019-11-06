Foot Locker, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Friday, November 22, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its third quarter ended November 2, 2019 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, November 22, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will discuss these results. The Company will also discuss trends in its business and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10136292. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time including up to and after the call has started. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling toll free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at https://www.footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to download any necessary software. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 10136292 through December 6, 2019. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from the same Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading global retailer of athletically-inspired shoes and apparel. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates approximately 3,175 athletic retail stores in 27 countries, as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the sport and sneaker communities.

