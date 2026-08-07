Foot Locker Launches "It Always Will Be Foot Locker," a New Brand Platform Celebrating More Than 50 Years at the Center of Sneaker Culture

A cinematic tribute to the people, stories, and moments that continue to shape sneaker culture

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker today unveiled It Always Will Be Foot Locker, a new brand platform that reflects the Company's enduring role at the center of sneaker and basketball culture. Anchored by a two-minute brand anthem narrated by Method Man, the campaign marks the next chapter in Foot Locker's brand evolution, honoring the iconic stories, defining moments, and cultural influence that have shaped sneaker culture for more than five decades and continue to drive it forward.

Foot Locker Unveils "It Always Will Be Foot Locker"

Created in partnership with creative agency Someplace, the hero film brings iconic chapters in sneaker culture to life, showcasing the lasting influence of some of the most iconic footwear ever made. From the arrival of the original red-and-black Air Jordan 1 in 1985 and the timeless tennis legacy of the adidas Stan Smith, to the return of the legendary Converse Weapon in 1986, the appeal of the New Balance Grey styles, and the cultural mainstay of the iconic Nike Air Force 1, each scene highlights the powerful role sneakers play in self-expression across generations. Across every era, the Foot Locker Striper remains a constant, symbolizing the brand's longstanding role connecting sneaker enthusiasts with the products, brands, and communities that continue to shape culture.

"For more than 50 years, Foot Locker has given sneaker culture a true home, helping define its iconic moments and milestones," said Brett O'Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker. "It Always Will Be Foot Locker is our love letter to that legacy and to the generations of customers and communities who have shaped it alongside us. It celebrates where sneaker culture has been, reflects where it is today, and inspires the next generation to write the next chapter with us."

"As someone who has been part of sneaker culture for decades, this project felt personal," said Method Man. "Sneakers have always been bigger than footwear. They represent where you're from, what inspires you, and the moments that shape you. That's what makes this campaign so authentic. It celebrates the culture that's brought people together for generations while reminding us that the next chapter is still being written."

The debut film marks the launch of an integrated campaign spanning broadcast, social, digital, out-of-home and in-store, bringing the platform to life across culture.

Foot Locker is continuing to elevate the voices and stories that define sneaker culture through the recent launch of Sole Stories, a short-form documentary series created in partnership with Hartbeat, the global entertainment studio and distribution network. The 36-episode series spotlights creators, tastemakers, and sneaker enthusiasts as they share the sneakers that have shaped their journeys, from long-sought grails to pairs defining milestones and memories.

Rolling out throughout the fall across social, digital, influencer, and in-store channels, Sole Stories extends the It Always Will Be Foot Locker platform by celebrating the deep emotional connections people forge through sneakers and the stories they carry across generations, reinforcing that sneaker culture is built as much on personal memories as it is on iconic moments.

For campaign updates, follow Foot Locker on social media @footlocker or visit FootLocker.com.

Foot Locker Media Relations

Dana Yacyk, VP, Communications

[email protected]

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.