Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports Expand On-Demand Retail Delivery Access Through New Uber Eats Partnership

More than 1,000 locations across Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are now available on Uber Eats, bringing on-demand delivery of footwear, apparel and accessories to shoppers nationwide

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker and Uber Technologies, Inc. today announced a new partnership that brings Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports to the Uber Eats marketplace. Consumers can now shop a wide assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories from more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. — all available for on-demand or scheduled delivery directly through the Uber Eats app.

Uber Eats Teams Up with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports

As back-to-school shopping kicks off, the partnership arrives at the perfect time for families gearing up for the fall. Whether shoppers are looking for this season's latest sneaker releases, or need a last-minute first day of school outfit ahead of the fall, styles from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are now just a few taps away.

The partnership with Uber Eats gives shoppers a new seamless way to access products from leading athletic footwear and apparel brands, with on-demand delivery that brings their favorite styles directly to their door.

"We're focused on giving customers more ways to shop with speed and convenience," said Ashley Chiang, Senior Director of Strategy at Foot Locker. "Through our partnership with Uber Eats, our customers can shop Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports on demand, providing another seamless way for them to access the products they love, especially during key shopping moments like back-to-school season."

The collaboration also expands Uber Eats' rapidly growing retail marketplace, which now spans categories including beauty, home improvement, electronics, sporting goods, and more. With the addition of Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports, footwear, apparel and accessories join that lineup, giving consumers yet another reason to turn to Uber Eats as a true one-stop destination for on-demand and scheduled delivery, no matter what they need.

"Uber Eats has become the place consumers turn to for whatever they need, whether it's dinner tonight or a last-minute pair of sneakers," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America. "Adding Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports brings some of the world's most iconic athletic brands to our marketplace and gives customers another fast, convenient way to shop the products they love."

How It Works

Ordering from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports on Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the "Retail" category. Select your nearest Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports location and browse a wide assortment of footwear, apparel, accessories, and more. Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time and place your order. Track your delivery in real time.

Foot Locker Media Relations

Dana Yacyk, VP, Communications

[email protected]

Uber Press Contact: [email protected]

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.