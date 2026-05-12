Foot Locker Unveils New Basketball Brand Platform and Star-Studded Campaign, "Hoops Lives Here"

New Campaign Features NBA & WNBA Stars Payton Pritchard, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jewell Loyd alongside a Foot Locker Striper

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker unveiled "Hoops Lives Here," a new year-round basketball brand platform and campaign that reinforces the retailer's position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture. Built to celebrate the deep connection between the game and everyday life, the campaign celebrates how basketball isn't just played on the court — it lives in everyday moments, and it lives at Foot Locker.

Foot Locker Unveils "Hoops Lives Here"

At the center of the campaign is a 30-second spot featuring NBA and WNBA stars Payton Pritchard (Converse), Paolo Banchero (Jordan Brand), Chet Holmgren (Nike) and Jewell Loyd (Nike). The creative playfully imagines each athlete living inside a Foot Locker store as if it were their home: from Payton eating takeout and watching TV, to Paolo making a smoothie at the register, Chet getting ready for a tunnel walk, and Jewell winding down in bed on the sales floor. Connecting every moment is a Foot Locker Striper, blurring the line between home and store and reinforcing the idea that these athletes don't just endorse the brand — they live it.

The debut spot marks the launch of a 360-degree campaign spanning broadcast, social, digital, out-of-home and in-store, bringing the "Hoops Lives Here" platform to life wherever basketball fans engage with the game and culture.

"Basketball is more than a sport, it's a culture, identity, and a way of life," said Brett O'Brien, Chief Marketing Officer, Foot Locker. "With 'Hoops Lives Here', we wanted to capture the emotional connection of living and breathing the game in a way that only Foot Locker can. From the brands we partner with to the Stripers who create unmatched in-store experiences, this campaign reflects Foot Locker's deep connection to the basketball community and our role in helping shape the culture on and off the court."

Athletes featured in the campaign shared their experiences bringing the platform to life:

"Shooting with Foot Locker for Hoops Lives Here was a lot of fun. Being in a store brings back memories," said Payton Pritchard . "I'm wearing the Chuck Taylor Throwback in the spot, and it's probably my favorite off‑court Converse right now. It looks like the original Chuck, but the fit is even better. I wore the Throwback Lo with shorts for the shoot, but I love the highs too, especially with jeans."

. "I'm wearing the Chuck Taylor Throwback in the spot, and it's probably my favorite off‑court Converse right now. It looks like the original Chuck, but the fit is even better. I wore the Throwback Lo with shorts for the shoot, but I love the highs too, especially with jeans." "Basketball has been my constant from the very beginning. I'm always thinking about the next game, the next move, and the next level," said Jewell Loyd . "Foot Locker is made for people who live the game. That's why it feels like home."

. "Foot Locker is made for people who live the game. That's why it feels like home." "What I love about this campaign with Foot Locker is how real it feels," said Paolo Banchero. "Basketball doesn't stop when you leave the gym—it's part of our everyday life. I'm proud to be featured alongside Payton, Jewell and Chet celebrating how deep hoops runs in who we are."

"Basketball doesn't stop when you leave the gym—it's part of our everyday life. I'm proud to be featured alongside Payton, Jewell and Chet celebrating how deep hoops runs in who we are." "Basketball isn't just something you turn on for a game. It's part of how you live every day," said Chet Holmgren. "That's what makes this campaign feel real. Foot Locker has always been a place where the game shows up in a bigger way, from what you wear to how you connect with other players, so bringing that idea to life like this felt natural."

"Hoops Lives Here" will roll out as a year-round platform across NBA broadcasts, social platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit and Snapchat, e-commerce, digital out-of-home and in-store experiences. The campaign will also feature athlete-led storytelling and limited-time gift-with-purchase moments in key markets nationwide, while supplies last.

For campaign updates, follow Foot Locker on social media @footlocker or visit Foot Locker.com.

Foot Locker Media Relations

Dana Yacyk, VP, Communications

[email protected]

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.