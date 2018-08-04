Foot Locker Partners With ASICS To Unveil Original Anime-Inspired Series To Launch New 'Welcome to the Dojo' Apparel And Footwear Collection

"At Foot Locker, Inc., we're dedicated to driving culture, individuality and sport style," said Andrew Gray, General Manager and Chief Merchandising Officer for Foot Locker North America. "By launching this exclusive collection and original series with ASICS, we're offering an immersive experience for customers across our family of brands, who can experience 'Welcome to the Dojo' through creative, engaging content and unique shopping touchpoints."

Sneaker and anime fans alike can enjoy the series that features a samurai hero who enters the Dojo, a training space for martial arts. Before entering, he removes his ASICSTIGER™ GEL-LYTE® I sneakers, and emerges to discover that someone has stolen his shoes. He then sets off on a quest to reclaim his coveted sneakers. The series trailer, which is dropping today, can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/uFmkQ7mJH7g.

"As the voice behind the character, 'Sneaker Samurai,' I'm able to combine two of my personal interests – style and anime," said Luka Sabbat, who served as a creative collaborator on the series. "I've always had an affinity for fashion and personal expression, and I think it's dope that Foot Locker and ASICS were able to bring those together in such a lit way for the launch of the 'Welcome to the Dojo' Pack."

The first episode will debut on Aug. 21, and each episode will be available on Foot Locker's YouTube and Instagram channels. The episodes will also be shoppable, allowing viewers to purchase the featured "Welcome to the Dojo" footwear and apparel directly within the platforms.

"The 'Welcome to the Dojo' Pack taps in to ASICS' Japanese heritage, which inspired the series and curated assortment of this collection," said Sarah Bishop, Vice President of Marketing ASICS America Corporation. "We're proud to partner with Foot Locker, Inc. to exclusively launch this collection that touts bold colorways, comfort and style."

For more information about the ASICS "Welcome to the Dojo" collection and "The Sun and The Snake" digital content series, visit footlocker.com/thesunandthesnake.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is a specialty athletic retailer that, as of Aug. 4, 2018, operated approximately 3,276 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, footlocker.com, and SIX02.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Additional information may be found at footlocker.com | Instagram: @footlocker | Twitter: @footlocker | YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker | Blog: unlocked.footlocker.com | Facebook: facebook.com/footlocker | App: iOS and Android

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com.

