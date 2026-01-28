'Foot Locker Takeover' Unites Basketball, Culture, and Community in Downtown Los Angeles for NBA All-Star 2026

Multi-Day Activation Centered at L.A. LIVE to Feature Exclusive Sneaker Drops, Community Events, and NBA Star Power, including Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker today announced its return to NBA All-Star 2026 for the third consecutive year with its biggest activation yet in downtown Los Angeles, 'Foot Locker Takeover'. Building on its partnership with the NBA and longstanding leadership position in basketball, this multi-brand immersive experience will bring highly anticipated sneaker drops, top athletes, creator-led content, and community programming together to connect fans with the culture and the city that shaped the game.

Foot Locker Returns to NBA All-Star 2026

The marquee destination at L.A. LIVE will feature distinct areas for top brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Converse, adidas, PUMA, Crocs, and New Era®. Fans can expect continuous programming, including star-studded appearances, interactive experiences, exclusive product customization, and more, designed to elevate culture and celebrate Los Angeles' basketball community.

This one-of-a-kind experience will deliver an unmatched opportunity for the local community and fans to create memorable moments, highlighted by exclusive appearances from NBA superstars including: Jayson Tatum (New Era), Lonzo Ball (Crocs), and special guest appearances from top Nike, Jordan Brand, and adidas athletes.

'Foot Locker Takeover' will also feature a series of sought after launches in time for the weekend, including the Jordan Retro 4 Lakeshow, Jordan Retro 5 Wolf Grey, Jordan Retro 6 Infrared, Converse SHAI 001, and special Nike Basketball releases featuring the latest innovation and storytelling from Nike's roster of signature athletes. Additional limited releases dropping throughout the weekend will include a highly anticipated adidas collaboration, new and exclusive releases of the Anthony Edwards 2, exclusive PUMA MB.05 LO LA, and more.

"For decades, Foot Locker has built a legacy at the intersection of basketball, culture, and community," said Brett O'Brien, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Foot Locker North America. "We're proud to return to basketball's biggest stage with programming and product that reflect our deep-rooted heritage in the game and our commitment to the communities that shape it. By bringing together top athletes, creators, and local voices in Los Angeles, 'Foot Locker Takeover' reinforces our authenticity—celebrating culture, investing in community, and maintaining our leadership as the go-to destination for high-heat launches and the next generation of basketball fans."

The flagship space in partnership with Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse will spotlight performance, legacy, and innovation in an interactive environment. The multi-brand retail experience will offer high-heat product and a full-size basketball court anchoring 'The Clinic', which will host top athlete appearances, daily programming, skills and drills challenges, and more.

Fans can also explore the adidas ANTLAND neighborhood experience inspired by Anthony Edwards' Atlanta roots, step into the PUMA Hoops Drive-in Cinema powered by the PUMA x Fast & Furious collection showcasing LaMelo Ball's MB.05 and LaFrance in an interactive retail experience, and tap into the Crocs Creator Studio, where influencers will pull up to create content and host product giveaways. New Era will debut an exclusive headwear and apparel collection with Jae Tips, who will be on-site hosting a custom headwear patch station. Fans can also step into the New Era Design Lab to create one-of-a-kind cap and apparel designs through elevated embellishment customization. The New Era 'Cap Spa' will also be open for fans to clean, restore, and refresh headwear.

The 'Foot Locker Takeover' will extend beyond the main activation at L.A. LIVE to the Los Angeles Convention Center at NBA Crossover, nearby Foot Locker stores, and local neighborhoods with inspirational mural art and experiences, bringing together communities that define the city's rich basketball heritage. At the NBA Crossover experience, Kids Foot Locker will pop-up in partnership with Nike for fans to experience the latest releases from the Nike x LEGO Collection.

For the third year in a row, Foot Locker will also be an associate partner of the highly anticipated 2026 NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, between Hampton University Pirates and North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball teams during NBA All-Star. As part of this partnership, the Foot Locker Foundation will be donating $25,000 to each school.

'Foot Locker Takeover' will be located at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, California. The activation and retail spaces will be open to the public from Thursday, February 12th – Saturday, February 14 [10 a.m. - 10 p.m. PST] and Sunday, February 15 [10 a.m. -7 p.m. PST].

For the latest updates on programming, sweepstakes for FLX Rewards members, product drops, and appearances, visit FootLocker.com.

Foot Locker Media Relations

Dana Yacyk, VP, Communications

[email protected]

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.