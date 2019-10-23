Foot Locker to Open 'Rivals Café' Restaurant Pop-Up Inside Los Angeles Flagship Store

The LA Dirty Dog: bacon-wrapped hot dog, served with grilled onions, peppers, a charred jalapeño and topped with mayo, mustard and ketchup.

bacon-wrapped hot dog, served with grilled onions, peppers, a charred jalapeño and topped with mayo, mustard and ketchup. The Chicago Hot Dog: an all-beef dog on a poppy seed bun topped with chopped white onions, sweet pickle relish, dill pickle spear, tomato slice, sport peppers and mustard only.

an all-beef dog on a poppy seed bun topped with chopped white onions, sweet pickle relish, dill pickle spear, tomato slice, sport peppers and mustard only. The LA French Dip: thinly sliced roast beef atop a French roll, served with a side of beef broth to dip. Optional swiss cheese and onions are available.

thinly sliced roast beef atop a French roll, served with a side of beef broth to dip. Optional swiss cheese and onions are available. The Chicago Italian Beef: simmered beef atop an Italian roll, topped with a 'hot' giardiniera and sweet peppers, served with a side of Au Jus.

The Jordan Rivals collection – available in men's and grade school sizes – features a range of footwear and apparel, including shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants and shorts. The collection is available at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker store locations and online at footlocker.com.

The Rivals Café will be open for two weekends, Thursday-Sunday, starting Oct. 24-27 and again Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Hours of operation are 5-9 PM Thursday-Saturday and 3-7 PM on Sundays.

