Foot Locker Unveils Latest Extension of Its #BecauseSneakers Platform for NBA All-Star 2019
The Continuation of #BecauseSneakers Celebrates the Sneaker Community and Foot Locker's Hot Lineup of Product Drops
Feb 14, 2019, 14:43 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker today announces the continuation of its creative platform #BecauseSneakers by dropping an integrated campaign that celebrates the sneaker community's passion for the annual culmination of basketball and style at NBA All-Star.
As the ultimate stage to debut the latest kicks, Foot Locker is highlighting a selection of its hottest February drops and sneaker-first mentality during NBA All-Star. The creative spot taps into a sneakerhead's vantage point; while the crowd watches the dunk contest, sneaker enthusiasts including Jerry Lorenzo and Lance Stephenson focus in on the contestant's footwear.
The 30-second commercial will air nationally on TNT on Saturday night, Feb. 16 during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Created by worldwide agency BBDO, the digital campaign content can be viewed on Foot Locker's Instagram and YouTube channels here: https://youtu.be/2f-mwg3d-Y0
"With Foot Locker's long-standing legacy of offering the hottest drops, we were inspired to create a sneakers-first celebration of NBA All-Star, for fans who watch the game from the sneakers up," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "The sneaker community knows All-Star is one of the biggest sneaker moments of the year, and we are adding to that celebration with great content and experiences."
Foot Locker's Top February Drops, On and Off the Court:
- Feb. 14 – Nike Foamposite Floral ($230)
- Feb. 14 – Nike HyperAdapt ASG ($350)
- Feb. 15 – Air Jordan Retro 1 Hi ASG ($160)
- Feb. 15 – UA Curry 6 "Coy Fish" ($130)
- Feb. 16 – Nike Kyrie 5 "ROKIT" ($130)
- Feb. 16 – PUMA Uproar "Charlotte" ($130)
- Feb. 16 – adidas Next Level ($180)
Lineup of #BecauseSneakers Activations in Charlotte:
The sneaker community, basketball fans and Charlotte, N.C. locals are invited to join Foot Locker's #BecauseSneakers experiences across a series of activation touchpoints.
- HOUSE OF HOOPS by Foot Locker Pop Up (Feb. 14 - 17):
- "HOH Courtside" mobile retail cubes will return for basketball's biggest weekend, offering consumers exclusive footwear launches, player appearances, panel discussions, workshops and footwear personalization. For a full list of events/appearances, please visit: www.footlocker.com/allstar
- Address: 350 E. 6th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
- Pop-Up Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- PUMA Palace x Foot Locker Pop-Up (Feb. 16 – 17):
- As the exclusive retail partner for PUMA Hoops in Charlotte, Foot Locker will drop a limited-release of the PUMA Uproar "Chinatown Market" Collection.
- Address: 225 N. Caldwell St., Charlotte, NC 28202
- Pop-Up Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Foot Locker x adidas x House of Highlights (Feb. 17):
- Try on the adidas Next Level and enjoy "King of Horse" activation with host Marcelas Howard and special guests.
- Address: 820 Hamilton St., Charlotte, NC 28206
- Event Hours: 1 – 6 p.m.
Join the conversation by visiting @footlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using #BecauseSneakers. Visit footlocker.com/allstar for more information.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a specialty athletic retailer that operate approximately 3,220 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com and footlocker.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.
Additional information about Foot Locker may be found at footlocker.com | Instagram: @footlocker | Twitter: @footlocker | YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker | Blog: unlocked.footlocker.com | Facebook: facebook.com/footlocker | App: iOS and Android
