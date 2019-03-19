Foot Locker Unveils Latest Extension of its ‘Discover Your Air’ Platform for Nike Air Max Day 2019

Inspired by the intersection of past and future, Foot Locker is launching the Discover Your Air (DYA) Network – its very own cable network-inspired programming for the ultimate sneakerhead. Consumers will be able to view the content from the Network on Foot Locker's Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat channels.

Foot Locker's custom programs will air throughout March, building upon sneaker culture's celebration of Nike Air Max Day on March 26th. To bring this bespoke content to life, Foot Locker has tapped an impressive lineup of talent and influencers across style, pop culture, comedy, art, sports and more, with Shiggy, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Jared Goff, Johnny Hekker, Jacques Slade, Tyree Dillihay, Emily Oberg, Dan Rue, Chico Bean, Corey Charron, Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez, Gene Steratore, Brendan Dunne, Kid the Wiz, Tony D, Brittney Elena, Gashi and Swoosh God.

DYA Network is reminiscent of Foot Locker's iconic commercial from the early 90's encouraging shoppers to come to the stripes. The Network will feature four marquee shows for all generations of Nike Air Max fans, including the animated show "The Air Pair," the fitness show "Airobics," the sitcom "Air It Out" and the news program "DYA Shoe Tips." With a cable network comes commercials, so Foot Locker will also release three commercials for the sneaker-obsessed, including "Fit by the Pros," "Airuption" and "Get Gusted." The programs were created and produced by Laundry Service.

At its Houston Galleria location, Foot Locker will also give a nod to its look and feel of decades past through an interactive in-store "throwback" experience from March 21 – 31. In celebration of Nike Air Max Day on March 26, Foot Locker and Nike will launch "Air Max Supply," a home shopping program airing exclusively on Twitch. The show, hosted by Jacques Slade, will be streamed live from Foot Locker in Houston Galleria and will allow consumers to place call-in orders of the latest Air Max styles.

"We set out to unveil some of our hottest Nike Air Max Drops of the season in tandem with releasing ownable creative content that brings our #DiscoverYourAir platform to life for our sneaker community," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "By creating Foot Locker's very own cable network, we're celebrating the timelessness of Nike Air and adding in some of today's biggest tastemakers to celebrate Nike Air Max Day and the sneakers that resonate across generations of sneaker shoppers."

Foot Locker continues to be the ultimate destination for the hottest Nike Air Max drops all March long. From iconic silhouettes to coveted colorways, the latest styles span across Nike Air Max 1, Nike Air Max Plus Nike Air Max 95, Nike Air Max 97, Nike Air Max 98, Nike Air Max 270, Nike Air Max 720, Nike Air Max Dia, Nike Air Vapormax Plus, Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit and more.

For more information on Nike's Air Max 720, Throwback Future Pack, Have a Nike Day Pack and Foot Locker-exclusive Shark Pack, visit footlocker.com/discoveryourair. Join the conversation by visiting @footlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using #DiscoverYourAir.

Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a specialty athletic retailer that operate approximately 3,220 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com and footlocker.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Additional information about Foot Locker may be found at footlocker.com | Instagram: @footlocker | Twitter: @footlocker | YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker | Twitch: @DiscoverYourAir | Blog: unlocked.footlocker.com | Facebook: facebook.com/footlocker | App: iOS and Android

