Foot Locker Unveils Premier Basketball Destination with Nike and Jordan Brand Inside Reimagined Store Concept

Foot Locker 'Home Court' featuring multiple brands and new Kids Foot Locker experience debut at iconic New York City location

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. today announced the grand re-opening of its iconic store on 34th Street in New York City, a pivotal milestone in its global retail revitalization. Set to open its doors on August 22 at 112 W 34th Street, the newly redesigned store enhances consumer accessibility and redefines retail in the heart of Manhattan.

Foot Locker’s reimagined store concept in New York City

This reimagined concept highlights Foot Locker's steadfast commitment to sneaker and basketball culture through the introduction of Foot Locker 'Home Court,' a premier, multi-brand basketball shopping destination. Developed in partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand for the first time, Foot Locker 'Home Court' blends exceptional customer service with the latest on-court and off-court products from several top brands. This new concept embodies Foot Locker and Nike's shared vision to deliver the ultimate global, multi-brand basketball experience through:

Customer-Centric Design: A visually striking space with street-inspired basketball elements and enhanced storytelling, designed for both distinction and flexibility.

A visually striking space with street-inspired basketball elements and enhanced storytelling, designed for both distinction and flexibility. Immersive Experiences: Bringing the thrill of the game into an immersive experience with digital innovations like 'The Clinic Digital Experience,' a self-initiated vertical jump challenge that allows customers to test sneaker performance.

Bringing the thrill of the game into an immersive experience with digital innovations like 'The Clinic Digital Experience,' a self-initiated vertical jump challenge that allows customers to test sneaker performance. Enhanced Technology: Measuring tools with 3-D scanning technology to help customers find their ideal basketball product fit.

In addition to Nike and Jordan Brand, Foot Locker 'Home Court' will feature brand partners such as adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, and others. Celebrating the essence of basketball and sneaker culture, Foot Locker 'Home Court' exudes boldness and pulses with palpable energy, fueled by Foot Locker's iconic Stripers. It stands as the dynamic heartbeat at the center of it all.

"Foot Locker 'Home Court' represents a pivotal advancement in how we connect with sneaker enthusiasts and elevate the basketball experience, in collaboration with our brand partners," said Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "Our reimagined 34th Street store aims to set the standard for excellence in omnichannel retail, in line with our Lace Up Plan and deeply rooted in sneaker culture."

Unveiling a new look and feel, Kids Foot Locker will debut its fresh new concept at this location for the first time. The reimagined space caters to all age groups and parents, fostering family connections and immersing young customers in sneaker culture. This innovative concept features several interactive elements, including:

Experiential Activations: Featuring an engaging activity table to entertain children of all ages, along with social spaces perfect for capturing selfies and documenting the sneaker shopping experience.

Featuring an engaging activity table to entertain children of all ages, along with social spaces perfect for capturing selfies and documenting the sneaker shopping experience. Digital Sizing Assistance: An interactive custom shoe scan, guided by a digital Striper, helps kids achieve a precise fit.

An interactive custom shoe scan, guided by a digital Striper, helps kids achieve a precise fit. Basketball Destination: Elevated basketball merchandising and brand partner presentations showcasing the best on-court and off-court product selections.

"Our newly redesigned store epitomizes Foot Locker's ongoing evolution and stands as a testament to our leadership in sneaker and basketball culture. With the introduction of our new Foot Locker 'Home Court' in partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, this location sets a new benchmark," said Frank Bracken, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "We take immense pride in bringing this innovative experience to the heart of New York City, a space designed to serve families, inspire sneaker enthusiasts, and honor the spirit of basketball culture."

This new opening underscores Foot Locker, Inc.'s advancement against its Lace Up Plan, following the successful reimagined stores at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, NJ, and Paris. Foot Locker, Inc. will continue to scale the concept, with upcoming openings in Melbourne and Delhi, the Company's first store in India.

For more information on Foot Locker, Inc.'s initiatives and latest developments, please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

