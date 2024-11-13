Foot Locker Unveils Star-Studded Holiday Campaign Featuring Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Coi Leray

'Step Into Your Gift' highlights top styles from Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, UGG, and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) today unveiled its 2024 multi-brand holiday campaign, Step Into Your Gift, just in time for the season of gifting. Featuring a star-studded lineup, the campaign highlights NBA athletes Anthony Edwards (adidas) and LaMelo Ball (PUMA), Grammy-nominated artist Coi Leray (adidas), and leading style influencers alongside Foot Locker's iconic Stripers. Each ad celebrates the distinct style of these talents, elevating holiday fashion and underscoring Foot Locker's role as the Heart of Sneakers.

Grounded in consumer insights, Step Into Your Gift is designed to spark joy and embody the energy of sneaker culture this holiday season, helping customers shine bright and find the perfect gifts with the help of Foot Locker's Stripers as gifting experts. With exclusive releases and top styles for the entire family, Foot Locker positions itself as the go-to destination for this season's most coveted gifts. Featured styles include the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, Jordan 4 RM, adidas Originals Samba OG, adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low, New Balance 9060, PUMA MB.04, UGG Neumel Weather Hybrid, and more.

"Choosing the perfect gift, whether for yourself or someone special, is more than a holiday tradition – it's an opportunity to create lasting memories," said Kim Waldmann, Chief Customer Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "Informed by Gen Z consumer insights, Step Into Your Gift brings an energetic, uplifting spirit that underscores Foot Locker's commitment to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We're taking the pressure off and reinvigorating the magic of gifting with a campaign that evokes nostalgia and celebrates the unique gifts we each possess."

The campaign's ads will debut throughout the holiday season, highlighting each talent's signature style. Brand ambassador Coi Leray brings her bold signature looks to a Foot Locker store and continues to represent the crossover between sneakers, music and culture, while NBA stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball sport performance basketball kicks on and off the court, blending sport with style. Foot Locker's collaboration with Nike also continues with an exclusive ad featuring Ja Morant and the JA 2, which debuted earlier this season and will continue to air on NBA broadcasts throughout the holiday period. These partnerships reflect Foot Locker's deep commitment to sneaker and basketball culture, celebrating the powerful connection between both.

This 360-degree campaign is designed to engage consumers across paid media, social channels (Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok), e-commerce, digital out of home advertising, and in-store displays, along with community activations in key markets. Ad spots include:

Foot Locker remains the ultimate destination for all things sneakers, offering the latest releases and top styles for the entire family. Key brands to shop this season include Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, New Balance, On, HOKA, PUMA, Under Armour, UGG, Timberland, Converse, Asics, Brooks, and more – best sellers and top styles can be found here.

