Foot Palace Announces the Opening of New Gorgeous Braselton Spa

The brand new Braselton spa at 2095 Highway 211 NW offers guests access to a range of world-class reflexology and relaxation experiences, ranging from specialty foot reflexology and hand and arm reflexology to face, head, neck and shoulders massage, and rejuvenating jade stone facials. Foot Palace only uses certified organic products along with pure therapeutic essential oils.

Founder Heather Leigh commented, "We couldn't be any more excited to announce the opening of our new location. Great care was given to every aspect of this beautiful spa. The lobby is grand, Zen-like, and inviting, and the entire facility truly promotes health and relaxation." Ribbon cuttings will be taking place in the coming weeks. The Gwinnett County Chamber event will be held at noon on June 7, and the Barrow County Chamber ribbon cutting will be held June 12 at noon. Visit Facebook for more details.

The expert team at Foot Palace ensures the most luxurious experience possible. Acupressure points on the face, head, neck, shoulders, feet, and hands are stimulated. In turn, this promotes not only relaxation, but also improved function of the inner organs. Through anti-aging treatments, the face and neck receive a series of gentle manipulations, facilitating the stimulation of lymphatic fluid and blood circulation. Guests discover immediate results in their appearance, as their skin is lifted and rejuvenated. Guests testimonials are available at Yelp.

Across the street from the elegant and award-winning Château Élan Winery & Resort, a favorite wedding location, Foot Palace in Braselton is the perfect place for those looking for a special experience. Bridal parties can book the entire spa for private parties up to 16 people.

Special packages and upgrades are available. The Head to Toe Package is a stress reducing experience that features a 30-minute face, head, neck and shoulder massage, a 30-minute hand massage, and a 30-minute foot massage. The Royal Treatment Package includes aromatherapy, a mineral salt scrub, hot stones, hot towel treatment, and hand and foot hydration.

About Foot Palace

Foot Palace provides expert relaxation spa and massage services with a specialty in foot reflexology. Guests receive treatments designed to promote the health of internal organs and boost their overall sense of well-being. Numerous effective treatments are available, ranging in length from 30-minutes to 90-minutes. Those looking to learn more about the wide-array of Foot Palace effective massage, relaxation, and reflexology services can visit https://www.yourfootpalace.com/.

