Foot Peel Exfoliating Mask Dry Cracked Feet Treatment Trends on Amazon

HICKORY, N.C., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Touch, a company specializing in relieving dry, cracked heels and feet, has recently introduced its new foot peel exfoliating mask dry cracked feet treatment with tea tree oil formula to happy customers on Amazon. The company's original Foot Peel Mask quickly became a social media sensation with millions of online video views, more than 8,000 Amazon reviews and has received an Amazon Choice Award.

Tea Tree Oil Foot Peel

The family-owned-and-operated business was founded in 2014 in Hickory, North Carolina, by Tim and Lynsey Frey, a licensed skin care professional. Frey shares her experience, which led to the brand's original foot peel mask formula, "I discovered that a combination of pure botanical acids and other wholesome ingredients could rid feet of rough heels and stubborn calluses without the need for harsh chemicals or other harmful ingredients."

The easy-to-use foot peeling mask is suitable for men and women and can accommodate feet up to size 11 men's. Each set includes two pairs of booties designed to treat dead skin, calluses and cracked heels to reveal soft, rejuvenated feet without the need for painful scrubbing. To receive the maximum exfoliating benefits, the company highlights the following tips:

Wear the mask for a full 60 minutes.

Put socks on over the booties.

After treatment, soak feet in warm water daily for 10 minutes.

Allow one to two weeks for feet to begin peeling.

The company's dry cracked feet treatment with tea tree oil is already trending on Amazon, with satisfied reviewers sharing positive results with the product. One commenter states, "If you have any doubts about this, don't. I have had foot issues for the better part of a decade due to 14 years in combat boots. I can assure you I have tried just about everything out there, and then I came across this a couple weeks ago. I ordered it, used it that night as instructed, and just as described in the testimonials, my feet peeled in about a week. About 10 days later, I actually got out of the shower and didn't have to exfoliate soggy dead skin off my feet. They are as smooth as I can ever remember. I am so not used to this, guys and gals, I mean it, get this if you have foot issues like me."

To find additional information about Soft Touch and its foot peel exfoliating treatment, visit the company's Amazon storefront.

About Soft Touch

Soft Touch is led by Tim and Lynsey Frey from Hickory, NC. Their foot peel masks rid feet of rough heels and stubborn calluses. This leaves feet feeling baby soft and refreshed without the hassle of useless tools or expensive trips to the spa.

