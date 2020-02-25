Foot Solutions Announces Acquisition by Private Investors

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Solutions, Inc., a leading franchisor of custom orthotics and footwear retail locations, is announcing today the acquisition of the business by a group of private investors. John Prothro, an experienced executive and one of the anchor investors, has been appointed CEO and will be leading the company day-to-day. The previous owner and CEO, Ray Margiano, will become a special advisor to the company leadership. "John Prothro and his team will be an exciting and positive transition for the company at a perfect time," said Mr. Margiano.

Mr. Prothro was equally optimistic: "Foot Solutions is a 20-year old global brand built on service and offering the best quality orthotics, expertly customized. Our franchisees are highly trained specialists in foot health and stability, and our system improves the quality of our customers' lives by solving pain and joint issues. That kind of personalized, caring business model is absent in the market and cannot be replicated by the Internet."

Mr. Prothro and his investors plan to demonstrate their belief in the company by investing in a series of growth initiatives designed to build the company and improve operations—starting first with a renewed focus on marketing and customer education. "Millions of people can improve their health and quality of life by visiting one of our certified foot specialists," said Mr. Prothro, "we just need to get the word out."

Part of getting the word out involves investing in human capital. The company is bringing in specialists in media and marketing as well as adding operational support. Bryan Scott joined Mr. Prothro shortly after the acquisition as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. Mr. Scott is a 10-year veteran of the NFL and an investor in an orthotics technology showcased on Shark Tank. Mr. Scott's mandate is to improve the business operations through strategic partnerships and operational excellence.

Overall, the business is well-positioned in the booming health and wellness industry with an offering that is unmatched in the market. "At its core, Foot Solutions solves pain and joint problems and helps people get comfortably back on their feet," said Mr. Prothro. "What can be better than that?"

About Foot Solutions

Foot Solutions is a leading international retailer specializing in personalized assessments, stylish footwear, custom-fitted, custom-crafted insoles designed to help individuals live healthier lives. For more information or to learn about franchising opportunities visit www.footsolutions.com.

