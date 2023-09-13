Foot Solutions, Inc. Announces Grand Opening of New Premier Foot Wellness Retail Store in Delray Beach Florida

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Solutions, a leading name in the world of foot wellness, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Delray Beach, Florida. This store will offer a comprehensive range of healthy footwear, 3D printed insoles, and the industry's best brands for foot wellness designed to address various foot-related concerns.

Key offerings at our new store include:

Foot Solutions in-store, highly-trained foot wellness team is here to help get you out of pain.

Healthy Footwear: Discover a wide array of stylish & comfortable footwear options designed to accommodate various foot shapes & sizes. Our knowledgeable staff will help you find the perfect pair that promotes proper alignment and reduces discomfort.

3D Printed Custom Insoles: Experience the future of foot support with our cutting-edge 3D printed insoles. Custom-made to fit your unique foot profile, these insoles provide optimal support and alleviate common foot issues, such as plantar fasciitis and arch pain.

Top Footwear Brands: We proudly feature the industry's top brands known for their dedication to foot wellness, including Brooks, Aetrex, Finn Comfort, Mephisto, Kenkoh & Noene. These brands are renowned for their quality, comfort, and innovative designs.

Join the grand opening of our Delray store, featuring:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with local dignitaries and community leaders

Complimentary foot assessments by our foot experts

10% off for our first customers with any combination of shoes + insoles

COMPLETE FOOT WELLNESS PACKAGE RAFFLE ($600+ value) includes:

Pair of healthy shoes 3D printed insoles Kenkoh recovery sandals Stridewell socks



"We are excited to bring Foot Solutions to Delray, and we look forward to serving our community with the highest standards of foot wellness care," said John Prothro, CEO at Foot Solutions, Inc. "Our dedicated team is passionate about helping our customers find solutions for their foot health concerns, and we can't wait to assist our Delray Beach neighbors in leading more comfortable and active lives."

Details of the grand opening event:

Date: Tuesday September 26, 2023

Time: 5-7pm, official ribbon cutting at 5:30pm

Location: 9173 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach FL 33446

Phone: (561) 536-5846

For more information about Foot Solutions, Inc. and the grand opening of our Delray Beach store, please visit FootSolutions.com/Delray.

SOURCE Foot Solutions