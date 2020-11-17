Footaction and B. Simone Launch Exclusive Collection for Women

Footaction's collaboration with B. Simone was born out of its commitment to amplify its head-to-toe offering for women. Through this partnership, Footaction will launch exclusive product collections, activations and ongoing content franchises for women.

"Footaction is focused on supporting Black Entrepreneurs, and we are excited to partner with B. Simone on her journey to inspire her fans," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President & General Manager, Footaction. "During a time of uncertainty for youth, she is the embodiment of persevering through life's challenges and manifesting your dreams."

B. Simone's first collection with Footaction is inspired by the on-the-go female. Whether it's cozy loungewear looks or even a night out, the items in this pack are versatile and can be worn throughout the day and night. This launch features black tees, hoodies, crewnecks, joggers and leggings with colorful gradient graphics paying homage to B. Simone's "Babygirls" and her birth year, 1990.

"I shopped at Footaction in high school and I still find some of my favorite pieces here today. It's a dream come true to be collaborating with such an amazing brand … it feels surreal," said B. Simone. "This capsule is for my 'Babygirls' to feel comfortable no matter what the day holds."

Footaction's full B. Simone collection ranges from $30-65 and is available in sizes XS-3XL. Please visit https://www.footaction.com/b-simone.html to learn more.

About Footaction

Footaction is a part of Foot Locker, Inc., leading the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

