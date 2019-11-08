Footaction Partners with Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® and Streetwear Designer Guillermo Andrade On Exclusive Capsule Collection In Celebration of the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footaction, a leading national retailer of lifestyle apparel and footwear, and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation will launch a capsule collection on Monday, Nov. 11 celebrating the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, set to take place in Las Vegas later this week. A selection of T-shirts within the collection were created by acclaimed streetwear designer, and co-founder of FourTwoFour on Fairfax, Guillermo Andrade who sought inspiration from some of Latin music's leading stars.

"We're excited to partner with Guillermo Andrade in support of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation," says Richard Mcleod, Vice President of Marketing at Footaction. "Guillermo is a visionary designer who bridges art, politics, culture and music. He, along with the musical artists from which he drew inspiration, embody the spirit of No 1 Way and we're thrilled to launch this project and celebrate the individual paths to success that these creative forces have forged."

Guillermo Andrade drew inspiration from artists who are nominees for Latin GRAMMY Awards® this year. He worked with the musicians to interpret their individual and signature styles into limited-edition graphic T-shirts that will be produced and sold online by Footaction. A portion of the proceeds – $5 from the sale of each shirt – will benefit the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, whose mission is to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world's culture, through college scholarships, grants and educational programs.

"Being asked by Footaction to create pieces for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation is an honor," says designer Guillermo Andrade. "Creating imagery for Bad Bunny, Greeicy and Sebastian Yatra, and knowing that it benefits a worthy cause, is a special moment in my career. The color, the love and the soul of their music brings joy to so many and I'm excited to share how much they inspire me."

The capsule is rooted in Footaction's No 1 Way platform that celebrates individuality and champions the different roads to success, while creating an open stage for creators across music, art and design to share their stories. Alongside Guillermo Andrade's designs of Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny and Colombian stars Greeicy and Sebastián Yatra, Footaction's capsule collection will also feature a design inspired by Regional Mexican star Christian Nodal and two Latin GRAMMY Award T-shirts highlighting its iconic statuette.

"We're thrilled to unveil these limited-edition designs to celebrate a once in a lifetime 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards in collaboration with Footaction, these four talented artists and designer Guillermo Andrade," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "This collection continues to forward our mission of enhancing Latin music around the world and it's also a testament to what the U.S. Latin community can achieve when we work together."

The collection launches Monday, Nov. 11 and will be available to fans around the world at www.capsulebyfootaction.com and on the Frenzy App for a limited time. T-shirts will retail for $49.50, including shipping costs. For each T-shirt sold, $5 will be donated to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation's philanthropic efforts.

