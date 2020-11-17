Footage Films & Director Christopher B. Stokes Continue To Illuminate The Screen With Strong African American Leading Ladies In The Thriller "Always And Forever" Available November 20th In Limited Theaters And On Demand

Footage Films continues to be a trendsetter by being one of the first major production companies to drop their projects on new and emerging black streaming networks like BET+, UrbanFlix and now UMC.

Writer and Producer Christopher B. Stokes stated: "I was thrilled to be able to work with the one and only Miss Loretta Devine, someone who I truly respect and admire. Also, Lauren London who's a great friend of mine. I am just overwhelmed and fortunate to be in a position where I can work with such Veterans like Wood Harris. Being able to have a vision and see it carried out is why I love being a director. I get to do what I always dreamed of as a kid growing up watching Steven Spielberg. Working with true talent, doing what I love. Creating thrillers is my passion and I'm happy I can send people on a good rollercoaster ride with this one. Footage Films has so many great things to come, stay tuned."

President of Footage Films Juanita Stokes states: "I'm truly blessed and honored for this opportunity, and even more honored that Chris and Marques entrust me with this huge responsibility. As president of Footage Films my goal is to elevate the production company and commit to amplifying black voices and culture through film and television with the highest quality of writing for the black community."

In 2019, Footage Films released the BET+ series pilot Sacrifice created, directed, and written by Christopher B. Stokes starring actress Paula Patton and uber popular influencer, Jordyn Woods who makes her first acting appearance in the pilot, which was widely successful on the streaming service. It was announced in September 2020 that BET ordered the project to a 10-episode TV series. Also, in 2020 Footage Films premiered their TV series "Howard High" on the new streaming service UrbanFlix.

Footage Films was founded in 2015 with the intention to pursue stories objectively, executing the highest possible standards artistically, creatively and technically; to entertain viewers; and tell diverse stories. Its mission is to deliver high quality, multi-cultural, fiction and non-fiction programming and production for digital audio/visual media, theatrical and broadcast television through all platforms.

