Footage Films & Director Christopher B. Stokes Continue To Illuminate The Screen With Strong African American Leading Ladies In The Thriller "Always And Forever" Available November 20th In Limited Theaters And On Demand
The Film Always And Forever Sees The Return of Lauren London Back To The Big Screen And Stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Nov 17, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footage Films continues to spotlight black excellence and black women in leading roles in Hollywood with their new motion picture, Always And Forever. The film co-stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power) and marks the return of Lauren London back to the big screen. The psychological thriller follows the lives of four childhood friends who experienced trauma long ago at a summer camp. Determined to get past it, the group moves on with their lives, barely talking about what happened. Though it seems like the past is buried, it comes back to haunt them when an unidentified stalker comes for all of them, one by one. The film also stars Robbie Jones in the upcoming movie. Loretta Devine (P-Valley, For Colored Girls), Rocsi Diaz, Wood Harris (Empire, Creed), and Deborah Ayorinde (Fatherhood, Girls Trip) will also appear. The film is written and produced by Christopher B. Stokes, who also executive produced alongside Rob Johnson and Patrick Johnson. Serving as producers, Marques Houston, Jerome Jones, Jarell Houston, Shondrella Avery, Patrick Johnson, and Alana Brown. The film will premiere in select theaters and video-on-demand platforms on November 20th, 2020. It will also be available for streaming on UMC, the first and largest streaming service created for Black TV and films, which will exclusively host the thriller Always And Forever. RLJ Distribution Company will release the film domestically.
Footage Films continues to be a trendsetter by being one of the first major production companies to drop their projects on new and emerging black streaming networks like BET+, UrbanFlix and now UMC.
Writer and Producer Christopher B. Stokes stated: "I was thrilled to be able to work with the one and only Miss Loretta Devine, someone who I truly respect and admire. Also, Lauren London who's a great friend of mine. I am just overwhelmed and fortunate to be in a position where I can work with such Veterans like Wood Harris. Being able to have a vision and see it carried out is why I love being a director. I get to do what I always dreamed of as a kid growing up watching Steven Spielberg. Working with true talent, doing what I love. Creating thrillers is my passion and I'm happy I can send people on a good rollercoaster ride with this one. Footage Films has so many great things to come, stay tuned."
President of Footage Films Juanita Stokes states: "I'm truly blessed and honored for this opportunity, and even more honored that Chris and Marques entrust me with this huge responsibility. As president of Footage Films my goal is to elevate the production company and commit to amplifying black voices and culture through film and television with the highest quality of writing for the black community."
In 2019, Footage Films released the BET+ series pilot Sacrifice created, directed, and written by Christopher B. Stokes starring actress Paula Patton and uber popular influencer, Jordyn Woods who makes her first acting appearance in the pilot, which was widely successful on the streaming service. It was announced in September 2020 that BET ordered the project to a 10-episode TV series. Also, in 2020 Footage Films premiered their TV series "Howard High" on the new streaming service UrbanFlix.
About Footage Films:
Footage Films was founded in 2015 with the intention to pursue stories objectively, executing the highest possible standards artistically, creatively and technically; to entertain viewers; and tell diverse stories. Its mission is to deliver high quality, multi-cultural, fiction and non-fiction programming and production for digital audio/visual media, theatrical and broadcast television through all platforms.
