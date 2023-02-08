Football apparel market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global football apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.06784 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Football Apparel Market 2023-2027

Football apparel market - Five forces

The global football apparel market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Football apparel market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Football apparel market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (professional player and amateur player) and product (football shirts, football pants and shorts, and others).

The professional player segment will account for a significant share of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising number of professional football clubs. Various professional football clubs and players have their own brands. For instance, in 2022, Paris Saint-Germain opened a new flagship store in New York . Thus, owing to such factors, the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global football apparel market is segmented into Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global football apparel market.

Europe is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The UK, France , and Germany are the key countries in the market in the region. Some of the major clubs in Europe include Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool . The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League and the Euro Cup are some of the popular football tournaments played in the region. These factors will increase the popularity of football in the region, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Football apparel market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The demand for popular player jerseys is driving the global market growth.

is driving the global market growth. There is a high demand for football jerseys with the names of popular players.

Nike and Adidas are the major apparel manufacturers that sponsor various clubs. They also sell player jerseys.

Thus, with the rising demand for popular player jerseys, the football apparel market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Branding and promotion are key trends in the market.

are key trends in the market. Sports campaigns by famous players are a successful marketing strategy used by sports equipment manufacturers.

Manufacturers make deals with famous football players to launch and endorse new football equipment and boost sales.

Many vendors name their football apparel series after popular players to capitalize on the fan base.

These factors will increase the demand for football apparel during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Major vendors face various issues due to counterfeit products in many countries.

For instance, DURING the 2014 FIFA World Cup season, Nike paid the Brazilian team USD 60 million for exclusive rights to sell Brazilian team jerseys. However, the company had to drop the price of its jerseys by 35% due to the presence of counterfeit products, which decreased its profit margin and revenue.

for exclusive rights to sell Brazilian team jerseys. However, the company had to drop the price of its jerseys by 35% due to the presence of counterfeit products, which decreased its profit margin and revenue. Counterfeit products are popular in developing countries due to their low cost.

These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this football apparel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the football apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the football apparel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the football apparel market across Europe , APAC, South America , North America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of football apparel market vendors

Related Reports:

The football market size is expected to rise by USD 408.83 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (training ball, match ball, and others), and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA).

The football equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,021.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (football shoes, footballs, football protective equipment, and others), and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

Football Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,067.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.84 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 55% Key countries China, Germany, Italy, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Chogori India Retail Ltd., Diadora Spa, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto sport Italia Spa, MG Sportswear Ltd., Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Schutt Sports, Select Sport AS, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., Xenith LLC, and Xtep International Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













JOMA SPORT SA - Overview



JOMA SPORT SA - Product / Service



JOMA SPORT SA - Key offerings

Skechers USA Inc. - Overview



Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments



Skechers USA Inc. - Key news



Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings



Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

