Football Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 2.62 billion | Demand For Popular Player Jerseys to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 05:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Football apparel includes shirts, shorts and pants, socks, jackets, sweatshirts, rainwear, tracksuits, training bibs, T-shirts, and sleeves. The football apparel market size is expected to grow by USD 2.62 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Scope
The football apparel market report covers the following areas:
- Football Apparel Market size
- Football Apparel Market trends
- Football Apparel Market industry analysis
Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge
The demand for popular player jerseys is driving the global football apparel market. Fans prefer to buy jerseys with the names of their favorite players. Major apparel manufacturers such as Nike and Adidas, which are the top that sponsors of various clubs, also sell player jerseys. Therefore, the market will grow positively during the forecast period.
The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the global football apparel market. This issue is faced by major vendors. For instance, during the 2014 FIFA World Cup season, Nike had to reduce its jersey price by 35% from the original price of USD 103 per unit. This decreased the company's profit margin. Low cost is the major reason for the demand for counterfeit products. This will hinder the growth of the market.
Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Football Shirts: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growing demand for the jerseys of clubs and national teams. Vendors are experiencing a high demand for jerseys owing to the growing global fan base for major clubs and national teams.
- Football Pants And Shorts
- Others
- Geography
- Europe: Europe will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by The 2022 FIFA World Cup. Germany, Italy, and France are the key countries in the football apparel market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
- APAC
- South America
- North America
- MEA
Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the football apparel market, including Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Iconix Brand Group Inc., JOMA SPORT SA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Under Armour Inc. among others.
Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist football apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the football apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the football apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of football apparel market vendors
Football Apparel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.50
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 55%
Key consumer countries
Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Iconix Brand Group Inc., JOMA SPORT SA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Under Armour Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Football shirts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Football shirts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Football shirts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Football pants and shorts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Football pants and shorts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Football pants and shorts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 adidas AG
- Exhibit 45: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 46: adidas AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: adidas AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amer Sports Corp.
- Exhibit 49: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Amer Sports Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 ASICS Corp.
- Exhibit 52: ASICS Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ASICS Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Iconix Brand Group Inc.
- 10.7 JOMA SPORT SA
- Exhibit 60: JOMA SPORT SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: JOMA SPORT SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: JOMA SPORT SA - Key offerings
- 10.8 Mitre Sports International Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Mitre Sports International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Mitre Sports International Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Mitre Sports International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nike Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Nike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Nike Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 PUMA SE
- Exhibit 70: PUMA SE - Overview
- Exhibit 71: PUMA SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: PUMA SE - Key news
- Exhibit 73: PUMA SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: PUMA SE - Segment focus
- 10.11 Skechers USA Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Under Armour Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
