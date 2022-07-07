Football Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 2.62 billion | Demand For Popular Player Jerseys to Boost Growth | Technavio

Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Scope

The football apparel market report covers the following areas:

Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The demand for popular player jerseys is driving the global football apparel market. Fans prefer to buy jerseys with the names of their favorite players. Major apparel manufacturers such as Nike and Adidas, which are the top that sponsors of various clubs, also sell player jerseys. Therefore, the market will grow positively during the forecast period.

The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the global football apparel market. This issue is faced by major vendors. For instance, during the 2014 FIFA World Cup season, Nike had to reduce its jersey price by 35% from the original price of USD 103 per unit. This decreased the company's profit margin. Low cost is the major reason for the demand for counterfeit products. This will hinder the growth of the market.

Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Football Shirts: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growing demand for the jerseys of clubs and national teams. Vendors are experiencing a high demand for jerseys owing to the growing global fan base for major clubs and national teams.



Football Pants And Shorts



Others

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by The 2022 FIFA World Cup. Germany , Italy , and France are the key countries in the football apparel market in Europe . Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

: will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by The 2022 FIFA World Cup. , , and are the key countries in the football apparel market in . Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC



South America



North America



MEA

Learn more about the contribution of each region and market segment, along with their impact on the market. Download a Sample Report

Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the football apparel market, including Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Iconix Brand Group Inc., JOMA SPORT SA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Under Armour Inc. among others.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Football Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist football apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the football apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the football apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of football apparel market vendors

Related Reports:

Football Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fantasy Sports Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Football Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.50 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 55% Key consumer countries Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Iconix Brand Group Inc., JOMA SPORT SA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Football shirts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Football shirts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Football shirts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Football pants and shorts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Football pants and shorts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Football pants and shorts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 45: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 46: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 47: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 Amer Sports Corp.

Exhibit 49: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Amer Sports Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 52: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Iconix Brand Group Inc.

10.7 JOMA SPORT SA

Exhibit 60: JOMA SPORT SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 61: JOMA SPORT SA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 62: JOMA SPORT SA - Key offerings

10.8 Mitre Sports International Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Mitre Sports International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Mitre Sports International Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Mitre Sports International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 66: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 PUMA SE

Exhibit 70: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 73: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: PUMA SE - Segment focus

10.11 Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 75: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 79: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio