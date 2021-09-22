Football Apparel Market to Record $ 2.62 Bn Incremental Growth| Top Vendors Include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Consumer Discretionary Sector | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The demand for popular player jerseys is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The football apparel market report is segmented by product (football shirts, football pants and shorts, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA). Moreover, 55% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Italy, and France are the key markets for fall protection equipment in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Iconix Brand Group Inc.

JOMA SPORT SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

