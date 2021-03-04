Football Betting Sites: 50 Of The Best UK Regulated Football Betting Sites Reviewed For 2021 By FootyBettingSites.com

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FootyBettingSites.com is a leading source in the UK for the research of football betting sites.



Producing useful football betting website reviews for betting events and markets provides great value to users who are looking to learn about or start football betting.



This football betting sites overview consists of 50 football betting websites in the UK as selected by FootyBettingSites.com. All football betting websites are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

1. Betway



Betway is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Betway Here

2. VICKERS



VICKERS is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit VICKERS Here

3. 10Bet



10Bet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit 10Bet Here

4. 32Red



32Red is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit 32Red Here

5. Bet-at-Home



Bet-at-Home is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Bet-at-Home Here

6. Bet365



Bet365 is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Bet365 Here

7. Betfred



Betfred is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Betfred Here

8. Betiton



Betiton is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Betiton Here

9. BetRegal



BetRegal is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit BetRegal Here

10. Space Sports



Space Sports is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Space Sports Here

11. UNIBET



UNIBET is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit UNIBET Here

12. Virgin Bet



Virgin Bet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Virgin Bet Here

13. Novibet



Novibet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Novibet Here

14. NETBET



NETBET is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit NETBET Here

15. Mr Green



Mr Green is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Mr Green Here

16. MansionBet



MansionBet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit MansionBet Here

17. Ladbrokes



Ladbrokes is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Ladbrokes Here

18. Coral



Coral is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Coral Here

19. Boylesports



Boylesports is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Boylesports Here

20. Casumo



Casumo is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Casumo Here

21. FansBet



FansBet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit FansBet Here

22. Gamebookers



Gamebookers is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Gamebookers Here

23. Grosvenor Sport



Grosvenor Sport is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Grosvenor Sport Here

24. Star Sports



Star Sports is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Star Sports Here

25. Interbet



Interbet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Interbet Here

26. Marathonbet



Marathonbet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Marathonbet Here

27. partysports



partysports is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit partysports Here

28. Sporting Index



Sporting Index is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Sporting Index Here

29. Karamba



Karamba is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Karamba Here

30. mr.play Sport



mr.play Sport is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit mr.play Sport Here

31. PariMatch



PariMatch is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit PariMatch Here

32. Paddy Power



Paddy Power is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Paddy Power Here

33. PokerStars Sports



PokerStars Sports is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit PokerStars Sports Here

34. Hollywoodbets



Hollywoodbets is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Hollywoodbets Here

35. FanTeam



FanTeam is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit FanTeam Here

36. Bwin



Bwin is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Bwin Here

37. BetVictor



BetVictor is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit BetVictor Here

38. Betfair



Betfair is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Betfair Here

39. 888sport



888sport is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit 888sport Here

40. BetBull



BetBull is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit BetBull Here

41. William Hill



William Hill is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit William Hill Here

42. VBet



VBet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit VBet Here

43. TonyBet



TonyBet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit TonyBet Here

44. STS



STS is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit STS Here

45. Spreadex



Spreadex is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Spreadex Here

46. Sportingbet



Sportingbet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Sportingbet Here

47. QuinnBet



QuinnBet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit QuinnBet Here

48. Geoff Banks



Geoff Banks is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Geoff Banks Here

49. Genting Bet



Genting Bet is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Genting Bet Here

50. Hopa



Hopa is a regulated and licensed football betting site.



Visit Hopa Here

Check out in depth reviews of the UK football betting sites on this list at FootyBettingSites.com



About FootyBettingSites.com

FootyBettingSites.com is a top destination in the world for the research of football betting sites.



We produce useful football betting website reviews for betting events and markets provide great value to users who are looking to learn about or start betting on foottball.



Please gamble responsibly and note you must be over 18 to gamble online. To learn more, kindly visit FootyBettingSites.com.

Contact - Paul Storren, Marketing & PR Manager, +44 117 318 4998

Related Links https://FootyBettingSites.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449709/Footy_Betting_Sites_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Footy Betting Sites